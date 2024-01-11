Key Takeaways NBA 2K24 Season 4 focuses on the NBA All-Star Game and the rise of Tyrese Haliburton, the leading assist player.

NBA 2K24 will be moving on to Season 4 with a focus on the NBA All-Star Game as the season grows ever closer to the popular weekend event. Season 4 will also celebrate the Lunar New Year, launching on January 12. The player that's highlighted for Season 4 is Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, as his rise to stardom this season is grabbing the attention of fans. He currently leads the league in assists and led his team to the first ever In-Season Tournament Championship. The Pacers would go on to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in that tournament. Season 4 will bring updates to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The W and bring more content to Season Pass owners.

MyCAREER will start off with the Season 4 celebration by featuring many of the historic All-Star Jerseys. These will be available in The City, and as players progress, special cosmetics will be earned. These include a Level 15 Fox Mask, Level 30 Mascot Costrume and the Level 35 Racesuit. New Gen players can even unlock a Starry Dune Buggy at Level 39. Other bonuses will include 2XP Coins, Boosted Accessories and a new batch of NBA player templates to select for their builds. For MyTEAM, everyone gets access to a Level 1 Free Agent Kareem Abdul-Jabbar card. Season 4 will focus on earning a Level 25 Diamond Dominique Wilkins, Level 30 Diamond Coach Larry Bird and Level 40 Pink Diamond Magic Johnson. The Mode Grand Prize will be a Pink Diamond Larry Biard, Drazen Petrovic in Salary Cap Unlimited plus Bob Pettit and Jerry Sloan Collector Level Rewards. All are in the Pink Diamond levels.

For the final mode-related updates, The W will offer a MyTEAM Storm Jersey Card, Arike Ogunbowale Jersey, MyTEAM Exhibit Select Shoe Card and a Candace Parker All-Star Jersey. New weekly rewards bring more Candace Parker with her Heroine Jersey, Team Accelerator Boosts, Team Resilience Boosts and Team Extender Boosts. Players can expect the latest 2K Beats to feature new drops from the 88Rising record label appearing in the game. Season 4 will also feature even more tracks from Def Jam including a mix of catalog hits and new unreleased music from their artists, so keep an ear out. Lastly, Pro Pass holders will unlock access to 40 levels of earnable premium rewards. This includes up to 45,000 VC as progression aims for Level 40. Players who opt into the Season 4 Pro Pass automatically receive the Black Leather Pants, a Snowsuit, a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony MyTEAM Card and a Season 4 Pro Pass Pack.