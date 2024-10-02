Maximum Games has announced the release date of the unique 2v2 fighting game Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age on Wednesday. It will launch sometime this December for all major platforms and PC.

A New Hand-Drawn Fighter Launches This Year

The hand-drawn animated Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age heads to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2024. It's a unique fighter that uses a three-lane system and simultaneous 2v2 combat. You and a friend work together at the same time to fight against your foes offline or online. While the concept sounds like a gimmick, the Steam page promises "intuitive controls with an insane amount of depth for each character."

Diesel Legacy offers all sorts of character types including Brawlers, Rushdown, Zoners, Grapplers, and Trap to keep players on their toes. The developer promises "an additional unique twist for everyone" on the roster. The Steam page also says that we'll be able "seamlessly bob-and-weave into the foreground and background," letting us "use the extra dimension to outmaneuver, outrun, and outplay [our] enemies." It sounds like a fascinating concept. There will be a parry and burst system to master as well.

Rollback is Coming

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age is touting a new form of rollback netcode called RealMatch. The developer says on the Steam page that it "stabilizes and improves gameplay in all the roughest online conditions– including transcontinental connections, high latency, and Wi-Fi, to keep your game running like you were all playing in the same room." Hopefully, that is the case as a bad online connection, even with rollback netcode, with games like Street Fighter 6 and MultiVersus can still be rough.

The game takes place in an industrial renaissance city called the Iron City, which looks magnificent from the outside looking in, but within its walls, there are inhuman conditions that its citizens must encounter each and every day. The game will have stories for each playable fighter with both single-player and couch/online functionality.

It also has the following modes:

Arcade Mode

Training Mode

Combo Trials

Lobbies

Spectate (with Live Spectating functionality)

The game says it will let an unlimited number of live spectators watch the action with live match controls. You'll be able to replay matches with hitboxes, frame data, and it even lets you take over one of the characters if you'd like.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on December 3.