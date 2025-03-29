Some months since the previous Alpha test, the team behind 2XKO have revealed their latest plans for the League of Legends fighter. 2XKO, formerly known as Project L, has had a developmental cycle that's been going on for a couple of years now. This has seen the game go through a complete aesthetic overhaul since its first conception, and numerous changes to its controls and gameplay. Now it seems the developers have found their footing and will be aiming to release the game as soon as possible -- namely within the next year or so.

The official 2XKO YouTube channel recently uploaded an hour-long video detailing what's coming up next, including new gameplay featuring the character Jinx.

Don't Jinx It Just Yet

Jinx is one of the more recognizable characters from League of Legends, being a popular champion in her own right and also one of the main characters in the Netflix Arcane series. Her kit makes her a natural fit to be a zoning character in 2XKO, which means playing from a long distance with various gadgets and other projectiles. Considering that Jinx was first seen in the official announcement trailer for the game multiple years ago, this has been a long time coming. Jinx will be playable in the next Alpha, which is set to take place next month over the course of two days.