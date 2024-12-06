Snipers in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 aren’t just weapons -- they’re an art form. Whether you like to be a long-range assassin or just love that satisfying “ping” sound from a headshot, the sniper rifles are perfect for the job. Although sniper rifles are not as many as assault rifles and SMGs, you won’t be disappointed with the available options.

From high-powered bolt-actions to lightning-fast semi-autos, you should be able to find a sniper rifle that makes you trigger happy. These snipers are not just heavy-hitters that end fights with a single shot, but also give you pinpoint accuracy.

3 LW3A1 Frostline

Decent Fire Rate, But Annoying Recoil

Whether you're a quick-scope maestro or a long-range assassin, the LW3A1 Frostline has you covered. This weapon isn't just a sniper rifle; it's a precision instrument for one-shot one kill. Thanks to its bolt-action mechanism, this rifle guarantees a lethal hit to the chest or head.

But let’s be real -- the LW3A1 Frostline is not perfect. Its bolt-action nature means slow firing, so every shot counts. And without mobility perks, you might feel like you’re lugging a tank around. To kit up the LW3A1 Frostline for maximum mayhem, attach a Muzzle Brake to reduce the annoying recoil of this sniper. You can also use the Fast Mag I to cut reload time, but you’ll only get four rounds in the mag.

2 LR 7.62

Built for Dominance

If you’re after one-shot kills and love outplaying your enemies from a distance, the LR 7.62 is your new best friend. It’s the last sniper rifle you can unlock at Level 49, but it’s totally worth the wait. Compared to snipers like the LW3A1 Frostline, the LR 7.62 trades a bit of speed for unrivaled stopping power. This means when you pull the trigger, your enemies are done.

What sets it apart is its stability under pressure. Thanks to its manageable recoil and smooth handling, you can confidently take those clutch shots without worrying about flinching. Whether you’re holding a chokepoint or picking off enemies on the move, this rifle beautifully adapts.

1 SVD

Perfect for Landing Quick Follow-Up Shots

I like sniper rifles that are forgiving if you miss your first shot and the SVD is ideal for that. Its rapid-fire capability makes it perfect for follow-ups, giving you a chance to quickly clean up if your aim’s a little off. While other snipers might pin you down to slow, deliberate shots, the SVD lets you stay mobile and reactive.

While the SVD maintains decent fire rate and accuracy for trickier long shots, it thrives in mid-range combat. And with a Long Barrel, you can extend your lethal one-shot range, which is great for locking down lanes.