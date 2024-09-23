The PlayStation Blog has confirmed there will be a State of Play on Tuesday. It will be over 30 minutes long and will contain "news and updates from over 20 titles."

Lots of PS5 and PSVR 2 Games Will Be Shown

Both PS5 and PSVR titles will be shown during the presentation, says the PlayStation Blog. It will begin on Tuesday at 3pm Pacific and 6pm Eastern. Those in the United Kingdom can tune in at 11pm. The broadcast will be shown in both English and Japanese.

Two rumored games for the PlayStation State of Play this week are Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and Days Gone Remastered. The ESRB previously rated Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered before any official announcement. If this listing is true, it's heading to PS5 and PC. It was previously taken off the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup, which confused many people as it's a first-party game from Guerrilla Games.

Trusted source and VGC writer Jordan Middler hinted towards a reveal of Days Gone Remastered on X. Additionally, Giant Bomb host Jeff Grubb has pointed towards a "less exciting" reveal than the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster during the Game Mess Mornings podcast.

Days Gone was recently released for PC in May 2021. More than three years later, it would be strange to see the game launch a remastered version on Steam in such a small amount of time.

Maybe Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Could Come to PC

More PC reveals may be on the way too, despite the State of Play description of PlayStation Blog not mentioning them. Many are hoping for Bloodborne to have some sort of appearance. The critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be received well by web-heads on PC if that is revealed. God of War: Ragnarok just launched on PC with a Mixed response on Steam. This is mostly due to the game requiring a PlayStation account on this platform, which is annoying for many people.

God of War: Ragnarok is certainly worth playing, however. Our review says "The story is bigger, bolder and filled with engrossing twists and narrative moments, yet never forgets its characters and their personal stories." It also said that the "Combat is as rich, deep and satisfying as before, with a handful of new twists that add variety to the mechanics."