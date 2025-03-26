With 33 players battling together, massive bosses wrecking the battlefield and roguelike chaos unfolding every second, you might have to learn things the hard way in 33 Immortals. But what if that wasn’t the case. What if you could sidestep the rookie errors, avoid the pointless deaths, and actually contribute instead of begging for revives? That’s why we’re here.

Related 10 Roguelikes With The Most Satisfying Combat If you're looking for a randomized game with an in-depth combat system, there are plenty of roguelikes to sate that desire, and these are the best.

We’ve clawed our way through countless battles, tried different strategies, and figured out what actually works. Some tricks will save your life, others will boost your damage, and a few might just change how you play entirely.

8 Beef Up Your Attack, Vitality and Empathy Stats Before Going into Torture Chambers

Unlike standard fights, where you might get a breather, these encounters do not stop. If your Attack, Vitality and Empathy stats are lacking, you’re going to get swarmed, slapped around, and sent back to the afterlife faster than you can say, “Maybe I should’ve upgraded first.”

If there’s any stat you should prioritize, I’d say it’s your Vitality. This directly increases your health pool. And more health means more room for mistakes. The bottom line is Torture Chambers aren’t for the weak. If you want to stand a chance you have to prepare. Power up and grab some resources before stepping into the chaos.

7 Learn to Time Your Dodges

Imagine for a moment you’re in the middle of a fight and Lucifer raises his weapon for a massive ground smash. Your instinct is to back away. But that’s not the best move to make. Instead of running, you should dodge right into the attack, timing it perfectly so that you will slip through unharmed.

Thanks to iframes, every time you dodge, you become untouchable for a split second. That means you don’t have to run from massive attacks like Lucifer’s ground smash—you can dodge straight through them and take zero damage.

6 Never Walk Alone

There’s a reason this roguelike supports up to 33 players. This game is all about sticking with your team, because the moment you stray too far you’re practically gift-wrapping yourself for the demons. You need a team to take down Lucifer and clear out Torture Chambers.