In 33 Immortals relics are the secret sauce that turn a good run into a great one. They’re the game’s ultimate power-ups, turning your attacks deadlier, your defenses tougher and your enemies into helpless punching bags. Whether you want to crush bosses, spam abilities or laugh in the face of death, the right relic can change everything.

Related 10 Best Roguelikes For Beginners Roguelikes can be an incredibly tough genre to get into, but there's quite a few that are easy to pick up and play, and this list compiles the best.

Some relics are good, some are great, and a few are so ridiculously overpowered they feel like cheat codes. So this list will show you relics that double your damage, and make bosses beg for mercy.

8 Tusk Of Ciriatto

Kick Enemies When They are Already Down

Imagine you’re in a fight, and you manage to expose, mark, stun or weaken an enemy. Normally, that means they’re struggling, more vulnerable, easier to take down. But with the Tusk of Ciriatto, that moment of weakness becomes their doom.

This relic gives you 125% more damage against enemies in this vulnerable state. So team with allies who cause status effects. If your squad weakens enemies, you’ll be the one dealing massive damage.

7 Pious Blindfold

Take Down Elite Monsters Without Breaking a Sweat

Elite monsters in 33 Immortals take a long time to kill and hit really hard. But if you have the Pious Blindfold, things change fast. This relic gives you 50% more damage against these big guys. That means every attack you land on them is way stronger, making fights much easier and faster.

If you have this relic, don’t waste your time attacking small enemies. With this relic you’re the best person to take on the biggest threats. And use weapons like the Daggers of Greed that already do high damage. That’s because if you hit hard, this relic makes you hit even harder.

6 Finger of the Doubtful

The More Stuns, the More Chances to Deal Huge Damage