33 Immortals shows just how much fun chaos can be. One of the most ambitious roguelikes to date, it throws 33 players into an epic rebellion against monsters of all kinds as you claw your way through hell.

If the game has sparked your interest, perhaps it's time to add similar titles to your library. Some boast the same co-op vibe you may be after, while others focus more on battling monsters of myths.

10 Curse of the Dead Gods

An Infinite Labyrinth of Monsters