Hard as it may be to believe, PS Vita games are now over a decade old. Time is harsh and unforgiving as the years fall off like a cheesy movie calendar effect. Somehow a little arcade game that was released initially for the Vita, Don't Die Mr Robot, has cleared its ten-year anniversary, and while in that time it received PS4, Switch, and PC versions with the DX treatment, those are still from a while back. Annual sequels were always tiresome (even a stone-cold classic like We <3 Katamari felt a little too soon back when it was released) so a gap between new games is appreciated, but a decade is a long time to wait for the December 3 Steam release of 3D Don't Die Mr Robot.

All The Best Fruit Is Exploding Fruit

Not a lot has changed for poor lost little Mr Robot since his first outing, other than a few billion layers of polish applied to every surface and gameplay element of the original. The goal is still the familiar Every Extend Extra style of surviving the enemy onslaught without any offensive capabilities, dodging everything that comes onto the single-screen playfield while exploding fruit spawn in random locations. The fruit just sits there gently bobbing and spinning, minding its own business until touched, at which point it explodes and takes out everything in the perimeter of the blast. That includes other fruit, which bump up the score multiplier with each one in the chain, so for pure scoring you'll want as much on the screen as possible before setting one off. It can be a little tricky to dodge the enemies while plotting a path past your one means of eliminating them, and it doesn't help that when an enemy goes down its score is determined by the multiplier at the time its eliminated. Taking out a few enemies at the start of a massive chain looks awfully impressive until you realize there's nothing at the end to take advantage of the x20 multiplier.

Score isn't always the most important thing, though, especially in the main Remix mode. 3D Don't Die Mr Robot is divided up into four different gameplay modes- Remix, Arcade, Chill Out, and an all-green level with a single fruit type that's a race against the clock to score as much as possible while each hit subtracts 10% of the score and shortens the remaining duration. It is, of course, called Lime Attack, because even games about cute little robots collecting exploding fruits are willing to commit crimes against humanity nowadays. Getting back to the point, in the Remix mode each level has a series of trophy goals that may or may not be score oriented. When the objective is to take out lots of enemies it doesn't matter if they're worth one point or a hundred, while a goal of collecting fruit means that chains are a different type of enemy because while the extra explosions are nice they don't count towards the total.

Close

I've been playing the full game of 3D Don't Die Mr Robot for a week or so now and, while this isn't a review, I will say it needs to at least be on the radar of anyone who's ever loved an arcade game. There's absolutely no reason to take my word for it, though, because the Steam demo is the full arcade mode with no restrictions and 100% free. You can also listen to the game's absolutely phenomenal soundtrack over on Bandcamp, if your day hasn't had enough high-energy thumping techno in it yet. Finally, you can see the tiny little fifteen second Coming Soon trailer here, but for a better look at the madness ahead something a little longer may be helpful.