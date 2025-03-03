4A Games Ukraine have announced a rebrand as well as their first new IP, La Quimera.

4A Games Ukraine is undergoing a metamorphosis as it unveils its brand new IP, La Quimera. Now dubbed Reburn, the studio is hard at work developing their new story-driven sci-fi shooter set in a futuristic Latin America. It's important to note that Reburn, formerly 4A Games Ukraine, and the main 4A Games studio, based in Malta, are two different development studios. Reburn will focus on developing La Quimera and pull extensively from their work helping 4A with the Metro franchise. Meanwhile, 4A Games proper will keep its name and continue their work on Metro.

Behold, the Future

La Quimera is a first-person sci-fi shooter that's set in a Latin American megalopolis and lush jungle. Players take on the role of a down-on-their-luck PMC soldier taking the fight to rival factions. To help level the playing field, you're provided a customizable exo-suit and array of highly advanced weaponry. The game will be playable solo or with up to three player cooperatively, though the game remains story-driven regardless of how you play.

“Reburn is proud to introduce La Quimera, which draws upon our success crafting narrative-driven shooter games for the Metro game series,” said Dmytro Lymar, founder and CEO of Reburn. “We look forward to sharing this mysterious new world with players and hope they revel in suiting up to join the fight.”

According to the developers, players can expect tense gameplay and intimate storytelling as they play through La Quimera. The team has Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon, Only God Forgives) and E.J.A. Warren working on the game's narrative.

Out of the Metro and into the Jungle

Reburn, formerly 4A Games Ukraine, was founded in 2006 and has worked alongside 4A Games to develop the Metro series. The studio currently has 110 developers, many of whom have worked on Metro and even S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in the gameplay, design, art, sound engineering, and programming fields. It'll be a major change in setting, but based on the trailer, Reburn doesn't appear phased.

As for 4A Games, as previously stated, the studio will retain its name and continue working on the Metro franchise alongside a new IP. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the studio voiced their congratulations to Reburn on the announcement and their commitment to Metro and a new IP.

La Quimera is currently only announced for PC with no release window provided. We'll let you know should Reburn make any announcements regarding a console release or a release date.