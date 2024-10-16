Following the massive success of Dead by Daylight , Supermassive dropped The Casting of Frank Stone to expand the universe. And that comes with new characters that you’ll love or hate. The group in this choice-based horror game isn’t overly large, which makes narrowing down some favorites much easier.

Related Review: The Casting of Frank Stone The Casting of Frank Stone combines horror game giants with the world of Dead by Daylight and the gameplay of Supermassive, but the results are mixed.

There are the characters you root for , the ones you mourn and the ones you wish would just die already. Out of the bunch, these are some personal faves that we feel are the best characters in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Ranking these characters relied on several factors like characterization, development and personal bias. Also, as the characters will be discussed, it stands to reason spoilers may follow.

5 Jaime Rivera

The Charming and Lovable Friend

No surprise the living, breathing trope of the charming, friendly character with a jealous streak turns out to be a popular choice. Jaime is easy enough to like, especially compared to some other characters (looking at you, Stan). He has some himbo vibes, but his laid-back demeanor makes him a breath of fresh hair in a horror environment. Seeing multiple sides to him is always enjoyable.

Plus, it’s nice to see what happens to the baby Sam saved. If you saved him, of course. He ranks at the bottom of the list, though, since his development does get static, ruining what would otherwise be a strong character. Nonetheless, it’s hard not to feel heartbroken if he doesn’t survive these horrid situations.

4 Madison “Madi” Rivera-Platt

Always Nice to a Fault

Our dear Madi, a fan favorite for many, easily makes the list as one of the best characters in The Casting of Frank Stone. She’s going through quite the emotional trauma from the moment she’s introduced, but the wonderful thing about her character is that she's the nicest person you may probably meet in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Related 10 Casting Of Frank Stone Characters That Should Come to Dead by Daylight Here's who we think would make the best - and worst - additions to Dead by Daylight.

Madi is full of compassion, which makes her an easy person to root for. She’s even nice to Stan, and that’s saying something. Sometimes, she can get awkward and her paranoia may get the best of her. But her development further helps make her one of the best characters. She steadily becomes more courageous, proving herself a helpful, smart and calm person you’d want by your side.

3 Christine “Chris” Gordon

Our Determined (Obsessive) Director

Chris, our resident director of Murder Mill, is like most artists. She’s steadfast in her drive to finish her work and willing to do whatever it takes. Could it lead to something spectacular? Most definitely. Could it lead to disaster? Yes. But none of that throws Chris off. Her borderline obsessive behavior can be both good and bad, but it makes her a well-rounded character .

Of course, that can turn some people off, but Chris does rather well at first when it comes to handling the leadership role. She can come across as off-putting when things don’t go her way. What’s amazing is to witness how her shell cracks with the time travel in Mystery Manor. This type of solid development is always lovely to witness.

2 Samuel “Sam” Green

A Different Man Across Three Time Periods

Sam is without a doubt one of the heroes in this horror game. As a rookie cop, he did away with the infamous Frank Stone (or so he thought). His encounter with Frank did make him a more obsessive person once the ‘80s timeline rolled by, doing whatever was needed to try to keep people safe.

But what’s most entertaining about Sam and what helps him make the list of one of the best characters in The Casting of Frank Stone is that we meet an alternate-universe version of him. And this version is not the same. He’s far less likable than before, but he still has that desire deep within to save people. But also, it's just poetic to have the time-traveling version of himself battle the corrupted Frank Stone one last time.

1 Linda Castle

Our Wise and Observant Main Character

Out of everyone in The Casting of Frank Stone, Linda arguably stands out as one of (if not the) main lead. Keeping her alive throughout the game is one of the best things you can do. Concerning looks alone, she can undergo a few different physical changes beyond just aging depending on your choices. It’s such a fun and engaging touch.

Even without her looks changing, Linda is a wonderful person to stick with. She was awkward when younger, but one thing she always had was bravery. It follows her into her adult years with ease. One of the most charming aspects of her characterization is just how sweet and caring she can be toward Madi.

Quick fun fact about Linda: there’s cut content some fans found digging in the files that included a possible cut romance route between her and Bonnie, Madi's mom. There are no talks about DLC, but who knows if they’ll ever revisit it in the future.

Next 5 Hardest Choices You Make in The Casting of Frank Stone Like other games in the Supermassive universe, there are plenty of choices you'll make throughout The Casting of Frank Stone.