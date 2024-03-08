Key Takeaways Stick with medium or light armor on level 9 difficulty due to stamina debuff with heavy armor.

Rebind stratagem keys to arrow keys for better movement and calling backup while on the move.

Stay together with a battle buddy in Helldivers 2 to effectively manage stratagems and bring fallen players back.

It’s no secret that the developer, Arrowhead, have made some controversial changes to the game already. From nerfing the Railgun, to fixing armor, to adding more delay to the Energy Shield Backpack’s recharge rate. Even with these changes, there are some general things to keep in mind while playing the game's greatest challenge at the moment.

Don’t use heavy armor just yet, stick with medium or light armor.

I know it might sound odd, but hear me out. The heavy armor values might be fixed, but the stamina debuff for your character in the level 9 difficulty just isn’t worth it. You will not be able to outrun some of the most painful enemies in the game with this armor. Hunter and Stalker bugs in particular really want you to wear this armor, and if you are going to spread Managed Democracy to the maximum, you’ll want to avoid giving them what they want.

Rebind your Stratagem keys to your arrow keys if you are having a hard time.

One of the best things you can do on the Helldiver difficulty is to keep moving. Just being able to run everywhere is life-changing in this game. Rebinding your stratagem keys to your arrow keys allows you to call backup and firepower while on the move. Take your mouse and hand use it for the arrow keys, and you’re set. You might not be able to look around for a second or two, but it’s not a huge issue once you know what you are doing for each mission.

Do not split up!

Helldivers have to stick together! Being alone isn’t always a bad thing either, but when you are alone you can only do so much. You have to rely on your stratagems heavily in the hardest difficulties and being alone makes it extremely difficult to juggle them properly. Staying with a battle buddy will always be a good idea in the Helldiver difficulty. If you absolutely have to split up, always try to be in groups of 2. On the plus side, if you do die, your buddy can bring you back into the fray near your dropped gear!

Manage what kind of Stratagems you want to bring

I know it sounds tempting to bring a 500kg Bomb, an Orbital Railcannon Strike, and the Orbital Laser stratagem all together. And by all means, if that’s what you enjoy, you’re more than welcome to bring them all together. But be very mindful of the long cooldowns for all of these. Personally, I prefer bringing the Orbital Railcannon with some Eagle Cluster Bombs or Napalm Strikes in order to spread some damage out among the hordes of smaller enemies you’ll encounter.

Don’t be afraid to use the Railgun

The changes to the railgun have been a big source of pain for the community as of late. This nerf has had very mixed reactions, but don’t let that stop you from making up your own opinion on it. The railgun went from being a jack of all trades to a more precise tool. In order to pierce armor, you’ll need to switch the gun into “Unsafe mode” and be very careful to not charge it for too long because the gun will explode in your hands. Aim for critical spots, like the head, and unleash your love for Managed Democracy upon your enemies.

These are some basic tips for the maximum difficulty in Helldivers 2, but the most important thing in a game like this is to just do what you find to be the most fun. Keep spreading the glory of Managed Democracy as you see fit, but keep in mind that the best Helldivers always have a plan of attack.