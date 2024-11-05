PlayStation today revealed the full list of games that'll be enhanced for PS5 Pro when it launches later this week.

On November 7, players will finally be able to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 Pro. The enhanced console will play all the same games playable on PS5, but with various enhancements, including advanced ray tracing, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, and increased performance. PlayStation has slowly been revealing what games will have enhancements available on day one. Sony IP like Demon's Souls, God of War Ragnarök, both Horizon games, all three Marvel's Spider-Man titles, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart all made the cut alongside third-party partner titles like Alan Wake 2, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Now, we have the full list of more than 50 titles getting enhancements at the console's launch.

Some Surprising Inclusions and Omissions

The list of titles includes a wide array of titles from the PS5's lifecycle, though mostly skews towards newer releases. Resident Evil Village, The Last of Us Part I, Demon's Souls, Warframe, Fortnite, The Callisto Protocol, and Apex Legends have all released outside the last two years and yet are all getting enhanced for PS5 Pro. A notable new entry to the list is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is owned by Microsoft (Diablo IV had previously been confirmed as receiving PS5 Pro support).

Sony IP like Demon's Souls, God of War Ragnarök, both Horizon games, all three Marvel's Spider-Man titles, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart all made the cut alongside third-party partner titles like Alan Wake 2, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Of course, this is merely a starting point for PS5 Pro. Going forward, all new games will launch with enhancements for the console. However, it is up the discretion of the publisher and developer to add support to older games. Already, there are numerous notable omissions from both PlayStation and their partners. From PlayStation, we're notably missing earlier release titles like Returnal, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Ghost of Tsushima Director's alongside 2024 breakout hits Helldivers II and Astro Bot. Meanwhile, partner and third-party titles like Final Fantasy XVI, Black Myth: Wukong, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II are notably absent. Hopefully, we'll see more games get the PS5 Pro enhancement treatment in the near future.

The Full List

Without further ado, here is the full list of games enhanced for PS5 Pro: