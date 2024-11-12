Rockstar did the impossible with Red Dead Redemption 2, creating a jaw-droppingly realistic rendition of the Wild West, but more importantly than that, they managed to create a world that lives and breathes with or without the player. Every NPC has its own routine, dead bodies decay realistically and unexpected things happen to the player just like they do in real life.

Related 6 Best Horses in Red Dead Redemption 2 There are a bunch of horses in Red Dead Redemption 2, and picking the best horse can drastically improve travel speed and the outcome of encounters.

The wilderness is no different, and to survive the numerous gang battles, face-offs with bandits, and the general wildlife in this game, players will have to equip some weapons that pack a punch, and there are no weapons that are better than these six in the game.

6 LeMat Revolver

It’s More Than Just A Revolver

Price (story mode) Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Range Reload (the higher the better) $155 50 60 68 50 58

How to get LeMat Revolver: Purchase it at any gunsmith after “The Gilded Cage” story mission.

The LeMat Revolver is not simply a revolver with nine rounds of bullets, but also a small shotgun thanks to a secondary shotgun barrel, which makes it a versatile choice for close-quarters combat.

Ideal for facing both wildlife and enemies, its rate of fire is also quite reasonable considering it's a revolver. But most importantly, the LeMat Revolver’s dual firing mode lets players stay prepared for any unexpected encounters in the wilderness, offering both precision and a powerful last-resort shot when they need it the most.

5 Volcanic Pistol

A Devastating Shot When Aimed Correctly

Price (story mode) Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Range Reload (the higher the better) $150 57 50 72 50 60

How to get Volcanic Pistol: Purchase it at any gunsmith after the “Eastward Bound” story mission.

Known for its immense damage, the Volcanic Pistol is closer to a rifle than a typical pistol. It’s a powerful sidearm that compensates for its slower fire rate with substantial impact and stopping force, making each shot count.

Perfect for close- to mid-range encounters, it’s especially effective against large game or enemies that just don’t go down easily. At $150, it’s a solid investment for the punch it packs, and its unique look stands out in any arsenal.

4 Lancaster Repeater

An Exceptional Shot

Price (story mode) Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Range Reload (the higher the better) $135 55 59 76 65 70

How to get Lancaster Repeater: Purchase it at any gunsmith after the “An American Pastoral Scene” story mission

Often considered one of the best all-round weapons, the Lancaster Repeater is prized for its fast firing rate and balanced accuracy. It’s ideal for multi-target situations, as it lets you engage multiple enemies or predators without a significant delay.

Related 10 Open-World Games With The Best Story These open-world games are the best when it comes to narrative chops!

The Lancaster is also reliable for hunting, offering just enough power to take down most prey while maintaining accuracy. Its moderate price and impressive upgrades, such as barrel rifling and improved sights make it a must-have for long treks through the wilderness.

3 Pump-Action Shotgun

Unstoppable Firing Power

Price (story mode) Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Range Reload (the higher the better) $148 61 47 37 35 60

How to get the Pump-Action Shotgun: Purchase it at any gunsmith after the “Pouring Forth Oil - III & IV” story mission

For anyone looking to survive face-to-face encounters with wild predators, or even pesky bandits waiting to ambush Arthur, the Pump-Action Shotgun is a powerful ally. Its high damage and rapid fire make it ideal for handling dangerous wildlife, like wolves, bears or cougars, and battle-hardened gang members, either of which often come up on Arthur without warning.

It’s pricier but worth it for the pure stopping power and quick follow-up shots, especially in densely-wooded areas, and with the Barrel Length upgrade and improved stock, this shotgun gets even more effective at close range.

2 Carcano Rifle

The Best Sniper Rifle

Price (story mode) Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Range Reload (the higher the better) $190 75 40 85 80 70

How to get Carcano Rifle: Purchase it at any gunsmith after the “Goodbye, Dear Friend” story mission

The Carcano Rifle is a top-tier choice for those who prefer long-range engagements, irrespective of whether the target is a horned beast or a drunk, raggedy bandit. With high damage and accuracy, it’s excellent for hunting big game at a distance or for safely dispatching human threats without risking a close encounter.

It’s a pricier gun that’s worth the investment for its effectiveness in open environments where precision matters. Its bolt-action mechanism can be slow, but for one-shot kills, especially on larger animals, the Carcano Rifle is a fantastic option.

1 Carbine Repeater

Best All-Rounder

Price (story mode) Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Range Reload (the higher the better) $90 60 53 73 65 73

How to get Carbine Repeater: Purchase it at any gunsmith after the “Old Friends” story mission

Despite being one of the first guns players encounter in Red Dead Redemption 2, the Carbine Repeater is incredibly versatile and reliable, offering a great balance between damage, accuracy and reload speed. Its affordability and availability early in the game make it a favorite for many players.

It’s particularly effective against both human enemies and medium-sized game, with just the right stopping power to keep Arthur safe without breaking the bank. This is the one gun players can rely on throughout the game for steady performance, especially if upgraded, and to build a bond with until the credits roll.