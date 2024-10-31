Whereas some of the other games by Rockstar have players driving around in 2-wheeled, 4-wheeled or winged vehicles in an immersive, open-world sandbox rendition of modern American cities, Red Dead Redemption 2 puts players in the wilderness of cowboy-era America with no other ways to commute than horses and trains.

Since a horse will be the player's companion for the duration of the game, it's important to pick the right mount that stays with Arthur through thick and thin. These six horses represent the best of their classes and have the highest total stats.

6 Reverse Dapple Roan Nokota

Best Race Type Horse

Coat Handling HP STA SPD ACC Total Stat Reverse Dapple Roan Race 3 3 7 5 18 Blue Roan Race 3 3 4 3 13 White Roan Race 3 3 4 3 13

Location of Reverse Dapple Roan Nokota: Saint Denis Stable - After Chapter 4

Rockstar created the Nokota breed, especially the Reverse Dapple Roan, for speed, making it the top choice for players who love a swift mount capable of leaving adversaries in the dust. Known for its sleek, lean build, the Nokota has excellent acceleration and top speed, making it ideal for racing and quick getaways.

It’s a spirited breed with a slightly lower stamina rating, however, meaning it’s best suited for short bursts of speed rather than long-distance journeys. The Blue Roan Nokota, in particular, is a fan favorite for its stunning appearance and quick handling in tight situations, but it’s the Reverse Dapple Roan that has the best speed stats.

5 Rose Grey Bay Andalusian

Best War Type Horse

Coat Handling HP STA SPD ACC Total Stat Rose Grey Standard 7 5 3 3 18 Perlino Standard 7 5 3 3 18 Dark Bay Standard 5 4 3 3 15

Location of Rose Grey Bay Andalusian: Van Horn Stable - After Chapter 6

For players who face frequent confrontations, the Andalusian is the go-to War-type horse. This strong and resilient breed boasts remarkable health and stamina, giving it the durability needed for intense shootouts or difficult terrains.

The Andalusian’s strength also allows it to maintain its cool during combat situations, preventing it from bucking Arthur when things get heated. The Rose Gray Bay variant offers both elegance and resilience, with the best stats out of all Andalusians, making it an ideal choice for those who need a reliable mount that won’t back down under pressure.

4 Grey Overo American Paint

Best Work Type Horse

Coat Handling HP STA SPD ACC Total Stat Grey Overo Standard 5 5 4 4 18 Splashed White Standard 3 5 3 3 14 Overo Standard 3 4 3 3 13 Tobiano Standard 3 4 3 3 13

Location of Grey Overo American Paint: Tumbleweed Stable - After Epilogue 1

The American Paint is versatile and reliable, well-suited to various tasks from general travel to rugged labor. With balanced stats in health, stamina and speed, it’s a sturdy choice that embodies the spirit of a true working companion. Its calm temperament ensures it’s easy to handle, even in less-than-ideal situations, and it can handle substantial distances without tiring too quickly.

The Overo variant, in particular, has the best stats out of all coats of American Paint, with a unique look that brings both charm and functionality to Arthur’s stable.

3 Gold Turkoman

Best Race/ War Type Horse

Coat Handling HP STA SPD ACC Total Stat Gold Standard 7 5 6 5 23 Silver Standard 7 5 6 5 23

Location of Gold Turkoman: Saint Denis Stable - After Chapter 4

This gold-nugget looking horse is known for its speed, stamina and endurance. Its best trait is that it can reach high speeds while also remaining headstorng under fire. Because of this dual-nature, the Turkoman is perfect for quick getaway situations, such as right after robbing a bank, where speed is just as important as strong nerves when under fire.

The Gold Turkoman’s elegant coat and outstanding stats make it a prized possession among players who need both speed and dependability.

2 Amber Champagne Missouri Fox Trotter

Best Race/ Work Type Horse

Coat Handling HP STA SPD ACC Total Stat Amber Champagne Standard 5 6 7 5 23 Silver Dapple Pinto Standard 5 6 7 5 23

Location of Amber Champagne Missouri Fox Trotter: Scarlett Meadows Stable - After Chapter 4

With a delicious-sounding name, the Amber Champagne Missouri Fox Trotter merges speed with stamina, which is why this horse excels in both racing and work-type situations. Known for its unique gait and striking looks, this breed provides a smooth ride, which is especially helpful for long-distance travel.

It’s the ideal horse for players who want a mount capable of handling both work tasks and quick escapes. The Amber Champagne coat is particularly sought after, if not for its handsome light-brown coat, then for its high stat points.

1 Rose Bay Arabian

Best Superior Type Horse

Coat Handling HP STA SPD ACC Total Stat Rose Grey Bay Elite 7 7 6 6 26 Black Elite 6 6 6 6 24 White Elite 5 5 6 6 22

Location of Rose Bay Arabian: Blackwater Stable - After Epilogue 1

Regarded as the finest breed in Red Dead Redemption 2, the Arabian, specifically the Rose Bay Arabian is the ultimate choice for players who want a top-tier horse. With all-around top-tier stats in speed, acceleration and handling department, the Arabian is a clear standout for those who prioritize performance above everything.

The White Arabian, found in the wild, is especially popular among fans due to its glowing white sheen of hair. Its performance stats aren’t as high as an Arabian with a Rose Bay coat, but that’s what players will have to give up if they want a pretty white horse.

