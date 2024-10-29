One of the best things about Forza Horizon 4, other than its killer opening sequence, is the fact that players not only get to drive everything from basic, 60 hp cars to 1000 hp hypercars on the tarmac, but they can also get into a 4x4 jeep or a rally car and go offroading to where ever their heart pleases.

This kind of freedom has seldom been given to players in a racing game before, and with such a huge library of vehicles to pick from, even cruising around in the open world is a pastime activity that's more fun than anyone could’ve imagined. While racing cars are a different breed, players who are planning to go into the wilderness should look into these six vehicles as a safe and sound investment.

6 Ford F-150 Raptor

Everybody’s Favorite Pickup Truck

Very few cars can capture the essence of an offroad pickup truck like the Ford F-150 Raptor, and in Forza Horizon 4, this truck falls among the best offroading machines players can drive on dirt.

It’s big, bold and beautiful, and it's unstoppable on both asphalt and gravel. The F-150 is America’s favorite truck and it can dominate any offroad event players take it into. If that’s not enough, players who know a bit about upgrading and tuning their cars in Forza Horizon 4 can unlock the full potential of this behemoth.

5 1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck

Build For Offroading

The only thing that could possibly take anything away from this truck is the fact that it's an RWD instead of an AWD. It’s because of this that in some situations, the Baja Truck tends to lose its rear end and in extreme situations, even spin out. But while that’s something that’s in the control of the player, what they won’t be able to control is the amount of fun they have driving it.

The Baja Truck has soft suspensions with a massive amount of travel which makes every offroad jump and the landing after it extremely satisfying. Players who can tame this beast will not only be able to win numerous offroad races, but also have loads of fun when cruising around the mountainous Fortune Island.

I always love driving the Baja Truck, no matter what game it's in, just because its chassis tilts on the soft suspension on every turn which is kind of satisfying. It's weird, I know.

4 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST

Master Chief’s Personal Car

Forza’s Horizon series isn’t afraid of being bold and quirky, which is what makes them so fun. Since both IPs come under Xbox’s umbrella, in Forza Horizon 4, Playground Games brought the fan-favorite Warthog from the Halo franchise as an offroad vehicle to the game and it’s just as good as anyone would expect it to be.

The Warthog, even though it costs a whopping 850,000 Cr to purchase, was built to tame the wilderness, which is exactly what it does. It’s super fun to drive around in and for fans of the Halo series, it’s an easy recommendation.

3 Jeep Trailcat 2016

Stupid-Fast for an Offroad Jeep

Players who don’t like pickup trucks and aren’t fans of Halo would be glad to know that the Jeep Trailcat 2016 sits at the very top of the ladder when it comes to offroad vehicles in Forza Horizon 4. Not only is this a good offroader, but even on asphalt, the Jeep Trailcat performs significantly better than many other non-offroad cars.

The secret to this lies in how fast it is and how well it can take turns. Even though it weighs more than 4000 pounds, it's quick and nimble, a formula that works well both on and off the road.

2 Ariel Nomad 2016J

Built For Quick Getaways

The Ariel Nomad is a dune buggy version of the Ariel Atom, a cult classic asphalt car. Even though dune buggies aren’t the cup of tea of every player, they still have a certain charm when it comes to driving offroad. Because the Ariel Nomad doesn’t have a huge and bulky chassis and is more low-lying to the ground than some of the other vehicles on this list, it's fast and handles well, especially with a steering wheel.

Sometimes it handles too well and oversteers, but that’s only because the Nomad is too busy trying to go fast. It's not easy to control which is why it's not for everyone, but those who drive dune buggies regularly in Forza Horizon 4 know that the Nomad is probably the best one out of the 8 other vehicles in this category.

1 Hoonigan Gymkhana 9 Ford Focus RS RX 2016

Coolest Body Decals Ever

Everything about this Ford Focus RS RX has been geared into overdrive, making this humble hatchback a nightmare for all of the cars that have to face off against it in a race. Despite being primarily a rally car, it outperforms every single task it's put up against, whether it’s drifting, running straights on asphalt or owning an offroad event.

At stock, the Focus isn’t very fast, which can be a good thing for new players who aren’t yet familiar with how offroading works. But with just a few upgrades, the car can dominate both offline and online races alike.