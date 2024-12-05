If you want to dominate the battlefield with lightning-fast reflexes, SMGs are your weapon of choice. These guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 feel like an extension of your trigger finger. They pack a serious punch, combine blistering fire rates, insane mobility and versatility for close-quarters chaos.

Whether you're sprinting through narrow alleyways, holding down objectives or flanking enemies like a shadow, SMGs are the key to being one step ahead of the competition. But how do they stack up against each other? Are you a speed demon who lives for mobility and agility? Or do you prefer a steadier hand with a bit more precision to outgun enemies mid-range? The SMG lineup offers something for everyone.

6 Tanto .22

Precision Over Chaos

This isn’t your typical spray-and-pray SMG. The Tanto .22 is a marksman’s best friend, delivering consistent mid-range power while still holding its own in close quarters. You can think of the Tanto .22 as the brainy younger sibling in the SMG family. It doesn’t rely on brute force, but instead uses pinpoint accuracy and stability to shine.

Its fire rate is slower than some of the flashier SMGs, but with its low recoil and reliable damage output, the Tanto becomes a deadly precision tool in the hands of a skilled player. All in all, the Tanto .22 is for people who value precision over pure chaos.

5 C9

Decent Rate of Fire

The C9 isn’t the flashiest gun in the SMG lineup, but don’t underestimate it! It’s your go-to for close-range brawls. While it may not dominate in any single category, its ease of use and balanced performance make it a great choice for newbies and experienced Call of Duty players.

With a rate of fire 732 rpm, the C9 is better than the Jackal PDW and Tanto 22 for nonstop fire. But if you want to turn the C9 into a beast, attach a Reinforced Barrel. This will boost bullet velocity and range for medium-range duels.

4 PP-919

Biggest Magazine for Sustained Fire

Although you have to wait until Level 37 to grab the PP-919, it’s totally worth the wait. The PP-919 delivers substantial damage and while it excels in close combat, the PP-919 can be effective at mid-range with the appropriate attachments.

Attaching a CQB Grip to the PP-919 gives it a sprint-to-fire speed so you can react faster in chaotic moments. But the best part is that you won’t find an SMG with a bigger base magazine than the PP-919. This allows you to be aggressive with sustained fire without the need for frequent reloads.

3 Jackal PDW

Best Mobility of All SMGs

The Jackal PDW is like a sprinter with a sniper’s focus -- blistering speed and deadly precision wrapped up in one slick package. Whether you’re darting around corners or locking down objectives, the Jackal PDW feels like it was made to dominate in your hands.

It’s a weapon that gives you the agility of a ballerina and the punch of a heavyweight boxer. Its tight recoil control means even if you’re firing on the move, you’ll stay on target -- no spray-and-pray needed. It’s particularly lethal in close-to-mid-range skirmishes, but with a few tweaks, it can handle longer ranges too​.

2 Kompakt 92

Super-High Fire Rate

As the final SMG you can unlock at level 49, the Kompakt 92 rewards your patience with a super-high fire rate. If you’re charging into tight spaces or flanking enemies, this gun makes you a one-person wrecking crew.

But then the insane rate of fire means you’ll burn through ammo like a hot knife through butter, and the recoil can feel like wrestling an angry bull. The Kompakt 92 is amazing out of the box, but with the Vertical Foregrip, you can keep your aim steady during frantic firefights. And the extended mag III doubles your ammo capacity, which you’ll need with this fire rate.

1 KSV

Perfect All-Rounder

The KSV is all about precision and speed, and when tuned just right, it becomes a shredding machine. Its blistering fire rate and minimal recoil make it a no-brainer if you like to be aggressive on the battlefield.

If you want to make your KSV unstoppable, you could tame horizontal recoil for better accuracy with a Ported Compensator muzzle. And if you would like to keep your shots stable when moving or spraying, the Vertical Foregrip Underbarrel will do the trick.