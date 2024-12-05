When it comes to thriving in Throne and Liberty, two of the most sought-after resources are Sollant and Lucent. They are the currency for everything you do, from upgrading gear to unlocking crucial items, and having a steady flow of both can make or break your journey. Whether you’re chasing top-tier weapons or plotting your next big trade, mastering the art of farming Sollant and Lucent is key to staying ahead.

There are several ways to get Sollant and Lucent without spending real money, but the more Sollant and Lucent you need, the more work you need to do. So here are the best ways to keep your pockets full of Sollant and Lucent in Throne and Liberty.

6 Sell Items at the Auction House

If you don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on getting Lucent, the only option you have is to trade some items. You can sell traits, lithographs, gems and even food. Many players are looking for specific traits or gear to enhance their builds. By extracting traits from dungeon-looted items or crafting accessories , you can sell these traits in the Auction House at premium prices​.

What I really like about the Auction House is that it operates like a real marketplace, where prices fluctuate based on demand. So you can capitalize on these fluctuations to sell items when demand is high or buy low and resell for profit​.

5 Loot Open World Dungeons

You can get a lot of Sollants by looting open-world dungeons. Places like Syleus’ Abyss, Shadowed Crypt and Temple of Sylaveth are hotspots for farming Sollant. You'll encounter waves of enemies that drop not only Sollant, but also unique items and resources that can be sold for additional currency.

When you kill enemies inside these dungeons, Contract Tokens: Abyss are consumed, giving you bonus EXP, loot and Sollant. This token system ensures you have a consistent and reliable flow of Sollants as you clear dungeons​.

4 Join Dynamic Events

Joining Dynamic Events is another way to earn some Sollant in this game. Dynamic events often referred to as world or server events, are periodic (usually daily) challenges that activate across different zones in the game. With these events, you're rewarded with not only Sollant, but also skill books and other valuable items.

Each event throws different objectives at you, which you must complete within a set area. And at the end, you're ranked with other players based on your performance. The higher your rank, the better your rewards. Dynamic events. If you prefer a less-aggressive approach, Peace Events (PvE) allow you to compete without worrying about direct player combat. Another type of Dynamic Event is Conflict Event which is for those who love PvP battles.

3 Completing Quests

Another way to get Sollant is by completing the main story quests. These quests reward you with substantial amounts of Sollant upon completion, making them an ideal source for accumulating the currency.

The game also encourages you to explore more with the regional-specific side quests in the Exploration codices. Each side quest completed in the codex rewards players with items, EXP and Sollant. So pay attention to codex objectives, such as uncovering new regions, interacting with landmarks or defeating specific enemies. Completing these objectives efficiently requires a keen eye for hidden opportunities within the world.

2 Completing Resistance Contracts

If you like to take on brave adventures, you can try out Resistance Contracts, which are a bunch of challenges that come with juicy rewards. These tasks could involve slaying powerful monsters, capturing contested areas or completing tricky objectives within a set time.

They're not just a test of your skills, but also a golden opportunity to score precious resources like Sollant, reputation points and more. These contracts are tiered to accommodate players at different levels. So while you can access them during the mid game, the rewards increase as you progress towards the end.

1 Sell Milk and Ores

If you're sitting on a stash of Lucent and looking to turn it into easy Sollant, here's a clever little trick: buy Healthy Milk from the Auction House and flip it for profit! Healthy Milk is valued at 6,500 Sollant each when sold to the Sundries Merchant.

At the Auction House, 70-100 Healthy Milk usually goes for about 10 Lucent. So you can rake in between 520,000 to 650,000 Sollant for every 10 Lucent you spend. You can also exchange some ores for Sollant, but try not to sell your Marind items until your skills are maxed out because you need them to make Skill Growth Books.