When it comes to the top RPGs, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ranks up there as among the greatest. Hunting monsters, battling the Wild Hunt, open-world adventure, there’s no limit to what you can find out there. If you want to be a true hunter, however, you need the finest armor.

Related 10 Open-World Games With The Best Story These open-world games are the best when it comes to narrative chops!

While there’s a wide selection to choose from throughout the various lands, you won’t find a better set than Witcher gear. Each one comes with a variety of stats perfect for every play style, and even better, you get bonus effects if you’re wearing a complete set -- swords included. But if you want to get the most out of your Witcher gear, quit wasting money playing Gwent and start saving up gold, because upgrades are expensive. As this selection will prove, think of it as an investment for turning Geralt of Rivia into a true monster slayer.

7 Viper Armor

Type Medium Armor Attributes + Resistance to Piercing Damage

+ Resistance to Slashing Damage

+ Resistance to Monster Damage

+ Resistance to Elemental Damage

+ Resistance to Poisoning Required Level(s) Mastercrafted (Lvl 39)

Perfect for the player going for an assassin appearance, the Viper armor looks as deadly as it sounds. Given its stats, however, the armor is leaning more toward monster fights as it’s the only Witcher armor with poison protection. Though the high resistance stats will make you feel like you’re wearing a lighter version of heavy armor.

Unfortunately, Viper armor does not include bonus stats for wearing a complete set and is also easily missable. Besides needing the Hearts Of Stone expansion, you also need to start the main quest: Open Sesame! as it’ll give you access to the auction house where you can purchase the diagrams. Once you’ve finished the quest, you can’t go back. Which is a shame given the armor looks perfect on Geralt. So, make sure to bring plenty of gold.

6 Manticore Armor

Type Medium Armor Attributes ++ Maximum Toxicity

+ Resistance to Piercing Damage

+ Resistance to Slashing Damage

+ Resistance to Monster Damage

+ Resistance to Elemental Damage

+ Critical Hit Damage Bonus

+ Critical Hit Chance 3 Set Bonus Critical hit chance/critical hit damage also applies to bombs. Bombs can be thrown faster. 6 Set Bonus Alchemy items get an increase in charges by 1. Required Level(s) Grandmaster (Lvl 40)

With the Blood and Wine expansion, players not only have the option to explore the land of Toussaint in one of the greatest DLCs ever, but also acquire Witcher armor from the Manticore School. Besides the sleek look, as one can tell from the vials strapped to the torso, this attire is geared towards alchemy builds.

The increase in Geralt’s toxicity threshold allows room for more potion intakes. And if you love making use of your bombs, this armor will throw some more bang into your boom. To only sweeten the deal, once you craft the first set, you won’t have to go hunting for diagrams upgrades as the Manticore gear is designed as Grandmaster level. Now players can save their funds for more important purchases, like Gwent cards.

Interesting side note: the armor’s design was originally used as Geralt’s basic armor for the first Witcher game.

5 Forgotten Wolven Armor

Type Medium Armor Attributes + Sign Intensity

+ Yrden Sign Intensity

+ Aard Sign Intensity

+ Attack Power

+ Adrenaline Point Gain

+ Resistance to Piercing Damage

+ Resistance to Slashing Damage

+ Resistance to Monster Damage

+ Resistance to Elemental Damage

+ Resistance to Bludgeoning Damage 3 Set Bonus Potion use is increased. Bonus 7% for every piece of Witcher gear. 6 Set Bonus Enemies hit by Yrden receive extra damage from Aard. Required Level(s) Basic (Lvl 20) Mastercrafted (Lvl 34) Grandmaster (Lvl 40)

Added in the next-gen update, the Forgotten Wolven armor set comes with its own side quest: In the Eternal Fire's Shadow. Upon completing the quest, you’ll be given access to lost diagrams that’ll allow you to build a suit of wolf armor based on the Witcher Netflix series.

Related 10 Hilarious Mods For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The weirdest mods we could find for the hit fantasy RPG!

Kudos to CD Projekt Red for adding free gear from a different adaptation without breaking in-game lore. Once considered lost to the ages, the Forgotten Wolven armor is for players seeking extra protection without sacrificing speed. It’s also the only armor set that changes Geralt’s wolf medallion. Definitely worth it for fans of the show looking to cosplay as Henry Cavill. Unfortunately, the gear does not include your own Dandelion singing “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.”

4 Ursine Armor

Type Heavy Armor Attributes ++ Adrenaline Point Gain

+ Resistance to Piercing Damage

+ Resistance to Slashing Damage

+ Resistance to Monster Damage

+ Resistance to Elemental Damage

+ Resistance to Bludgeoning Damage 3 Set Bonus If Quen shield shatters, small chance new one will activate at no Stamina cost. Bonus 5% for every piece of Witcher gear. 6 Set Bonus Abilities involving the Quen Sign receive 200% extra damage. Required Level(s) Basic (Lvl 20) Enhanced (Lvl 25) Superior (Lvl 30) Mastercrafted (Lvl 34) Grandmaster (Lvl 40)

Between tangling with monsters, wicked humans and the Wild Hunt, the world is going to hurl a lot of damage at you. So, if it’s protection you’re after, the Ursine Heavy Armor gives everything you could ask for.

The thick plating will make an attack from a giant feel like a swipe from a Drowner. It’ll even make your shielding spell, Quan, stronger with the added set bonus. On top of that, if you’re going for an Adrenaline build and want to make the most of your heavy attacks, Ursine armor is a wise choice. Just remember that heavy armor comes at the cost of reduced speed and a reduction in stamina recovery. Ursine armor is meant for fighters, not runners.

3 Griffin Armor

Type Medium Armor Attributes ++ Sign Intensity

+ Resistance to Piercing Damage

+ Resistance to Slashing Damage

+ Resistance to Monster Damage

+ Resistance to Elemental Damage

+ Resistance to Bludgeoning Damage 3 Set Bonus Casting a second Sign will not use Stamina if cast a few seconds after first Sign. 6 Set Bonus Yrden trap size increases by 40%. Standing within Yrden trap reduces damage by 20%, increases Sign intensity by 100, and boost Stamina regeneration by 5 seconds. Required Level(s) Basic (Lvl 11) Enhanced (Lvl 18) Superior (Lvl 26) Mastercrafted (Lvl 34) Grandmaster (Lvl 40)

Thanks to their mutant abilities, Witchers have the power to wield spells, or Signs as they’re called, and the variety you get to use in Witcher 3 is why it’s one of the game’s best mechanics. So, if you’re using a build centered around magic, then the Griffin armor is the gear for you.

Related The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 7 Secrets And Easter Eggs From the anti-cheating surprise chort to a hidden Dark Souls reference, these are some of The Witcher 3's best easter eggs and secrets.

Each piece gives a boost to Sign intensity and allows you to cast multiple incantations at once. With the Griffin armor, your power is on par with that of a mage as you’re setting entire hordes aflame before sending them flying across the battlefield, without losing stamina. Plus, how can you say no to armor with such a polished chainmail?

2 Feline Armor

Type Light Armor Attributes ++ Attack Power

+ Resistance to Piercing Damage

+ Resistance to Slashing Damage

+ Resistance to Monster Damage

+ Resistance to Elemental Damage 3 Set Bonus Strong Attack increases Fast Attack damage for 5 seconds. Bonus 10% for every piece of Witcher gear. 6 Set Bonus Attacking enemies from rear deals 50% more damage and stuns opponent(s) at the cost of 1 Adrenaline Point(s). Required Level(s) Basic (Lvl 17) Enhanced (Lvl 23) Superior (Lvl 29) Mastercrafted (Lvl 34) Grandmaster (Lvl 40)

Speed is everything in combat, and for the player who’s mastered the art of dodging, the Feline armor makes for an excellent choice. Say what you will about the School of the Cat, their choice in armor was impeccable.

Although you’re sacrificing protection by choosing light armor, what you get in return is a boost to stamina recovery and attack power. The Feline armor will turn you into a speedy killer as you’re rolling across the battlefield and cutting through your foes with light attacks. What also makes this armor stand out is that it’s the only one that includes a cosmetic for Geralt’s head, though you have to upgrade the armor to Grandmaster level. Still, that sleek hood makes the price worth it.

1 Wolven Armor

Type Medium Armor Attributes + Attack Power

+ Sign Intensity

+ Adrenaline Point Gain

+ Resistance to Piercing Damage

+ Resistance to Slashing Damage

+ Resistance to Monster Damage

+ Resistance to Elemental Damage

+ Resistance to Bludgeoning Damage 3 Set Bonus Each instance of Bleeding applied to enemies increases sword damage. Bonus 1% for every piece of Witcher gear. 6 Set Bonus Each Adrenaline Point increases the possible number of Bleeding effects that can be applied to a single enemy. Required Level(s) Basic (Lvl 14) Enhanced (Lvl 21) Superior (Lvl 29) Mastercrafted (Lvl 34) Grandmaster (Lvl 40)

One cannot forget that while Geralt can wear any armor set from the different Witcher schools, he was brought up under the School of the Wolf. If you’re a Witcher who considers themselves a jack of all trades, you can’t do better than the Wolven armor.

For medium-class armor, you get a good balance for combat and magic when going up against hordes of monsters or squads of humans. Useful for players who want to have the best of both worlds and have the necessary perks for crowd control. So, if you consider yourself a true student of the Wolf, this is where you should be investing your gold and materials.