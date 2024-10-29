Forza Horizon games excel at doing exactly the things that its sister-title Forza Motorsport doesn’t: giving players a huge sandbox open-world in which they can drive to their heart’s content. In the 4th installment of this series, Playground Games not only created one of the most-iconic opening sequences of any Horizon game, but also made sure that the entire game carried that raw feeling of wondrous excitement.

Set in the winding and undulating roads of Great Britain with more than 750 licensed vehicles, each of which is rendered to perfection, it can sometimes get difficult to pick the right car. When it comes to handling and road grip during corners, these 8 vehicles in Forza Horizon 4 are sure to stand the test of turns.

7 Porsche 918 Spyder

Fast And Graceful

Everybody loves a Porsche, irrespective of what make or model it is. This is doubly true when the Porsche in question is the 918 Spyder. Not only does this car look good on the road, it sticks to it like its life depends on it.

More of a cult classic at this point, this German hypercar can get players from 0-60 in a blazing fast 2.2 seconds, and on full throttle, it can hit top speeds touching the 200mph mark. The all-wheel and mid-engine design is the secret behind the 918 Spyder’s exceptional corner-taking abilities, which are extremely well-preserved in the arcadey Horizon 4.

6 Aston Martin Vulcan

King Of Downforce

If looks could kill, the Aston Martin Vulcan would be facing a life sentence. Aston Martins are known for their speed, their dashing looks and their luxury, but the one thing they don’t always possess is road stickiness and good handling.

The Vulcan breaks that tradition by bringing not only a neck-breaking top speed of 205mph, but also a handling system that can match. On most turns, players won’t even need to press the brakes to take turns; the car will simply stick to the road without losing any grip.

5 McLaren Senna

A Legacy Reborn

No list is complete without a McLaren making an entry, and when it comes to handling, there are only a handful of vehicles that have corner-taking abilities better than the Senna. Named directly after the legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna, players get a demo of this beautiful and fine-tuned machine in the very first minutes of playing Forza Horizon 4.

Even though the McLaren Senna is plastered on the cover pictures of the game, that isn’t the only reason players tend to remember this car after their playthrough. With a top speed that touches 220mph, which is on the lower end for a hypercar, Senna is better suited to winding mountainous roads where losing grip is a bigger problem than going fast.

The McLaren Senna is my favorite car in Forza Horizon 4, partly because of how well it handles, and partly because when it was showcased in the opening sequence, I instantly fell in love with it.

4 Koenigsegg CCGT

Unlimited Road Grip

Players who don’t like to slow their card down before taking a corner will love the Koenigsegg CCGT. There's no need to stick to the driving line, hit the apex of a corner or even take the fastest exit for maximum out of a corner; the CCGT is all about smashing the throttle and tilting the joystick (or the steering wheel) in the direction of the corner. The car's handling system will take care of the rest.

This Swedish RWD hyper can hit a top speed of 213mph without breaking a sweat.

3 Mosler MT900S

Exceptional Handling At A Budget

Coming from a car brand that not many people have heard of, the Mosler MT900S makes its mark in Forza Horizon 4 and in the fan’s hearts as not the fastest or the prettiest supercar, but the one that handles better than nearly 750 other cars in the game. And it’s a perfect entry-level supercar for players who want to relax and drive in Forza Horizon 4’s open world.

The MT900S is a mid-engine RWD car powered by a 7L supercharged V8 engine. But the secret of the car’s exceptional handling is its weight which comes to just around 900kg. At stock speeds, it's not very fast, hitting a top speed of 211mph, but with an engine swap, it can easily go to 294mph, making it the second-fastest car in Horizon 4.

2 Volkswagen I.D R Pikes Peak

Wierd-Looking But Quick In Corners

The only electric car in Forza Horizon 4 that deserves to be on a list of best-handling cars is the Volkswagen I.D R Pikes Peak. This single-transmission, twin-electric-motor car can produce close to 670 hp, which can push this car to a maximum top speed of 156mph. Granted, this is slow compared to some of the other vehicles on this list, but it’s the handling and control department where the I.D R wins back points.

The car is extremely aerodynamic and is designed to handle turns like a boss. Plus, since it doesn’t go too fast, the Volkswagen I.D R is perfect for the bendy roads of the mountainous regions.

1 Ferrari 599XX Evo

Braking Before Turns Is Optional

This is the one Ferrari in Forza Horizon 4 that players should not sleep on. The 599XX Evo is the fastest car in the game, boasting a top speed of 323mph. But that’s not all it has going for it. Shrouded in a fiery red paint job with a pitch-black spoiler that exudes a certain controlled aggressiveness, the 599XX Evo is a beast when it comes to taking corners.

The car is akin to a cheat code for races; players can almost go full throttle into corners and come out of them without losing any grip. And if they do need to brake a little, the car can slow down surprisingly quickly thanks to its strong brakes. All things considered, the 599XX Evo is almost too good to be true. Almost.