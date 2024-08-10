Key Takeaways There are different tricks you should know in 7 Days To Die to give you better survival odds.

Prevent heat build-up to avoid attracting more zombies and triggering hordes.

Follow lights in buildings to easily find loot.

Imagine waking up in a world filled with zombies, where every sunrise is a fight for survival and every sunset brings a new wave of terror. That’s where you find yourself in 7 Days To Die. Whether you are a long-standing survivor or just trying to make it through your first night, having a few tricks up your sleeve can make all the difference between life and death.

Related 9 Best Zombie Games to Play with Friends From ZombiU to Back 4 Blood and World War Z, here are some of the most enging zombie titles with multiplayer offerings.

So, from smart ways of gathering resources to combat strategies that you would never have thought of, here are some tricks that will give you a bit more confidence and a lot less frustration while playing 7 Days To Die.

10 Use Vending Machines

Vending machines are way cheaper compared to buying directly from traders.

There are three types of vending machines scattered across the Trader settlements in 7 Days To Die. Instead of buying certain items like canned drinks directly from traders, you should use the vending machines because they are way cheaper. For instance, a can of Sham might go for 122 Duke's Casino Tokens if bought directly from a trader. But then, the same drink can cost only around half that price when purchased from the vending machine in the same trader settlement.

The vending machine discount is an incentive for you to explore the trader's location thoroughly. This helps you to not only save money but also ensures that you can stock up on essential supplies like food and drinks more efficiently, thereby enhancing your survival prospects.

9 Prevent Heat Build Up

Heat attracts zombies

Another trick you will discover through regular play is that a high amount of heat can trigger zombie hordes or screamers, which call in more zombies. Using items like forges, campfires, cement mixers, firearms, explosives and even candles can generate heat.

The good news is that using crafting stations like forges and campfires during off-peak hours when zombies are less active, such as during the day, can prevent heat build up. You can also use melee weapons or bows to kill zombies quietly instead of firearms. And don’t forget you can build underground bases to reduce the heat map’s effect and diminish the likelihood of zombies detecting your activities on the surface.

8 Follow The Light

Follow the light to easily find loot.

When looting, you can only get so much by running in any random direction. Instead, "follow the light", as it will save you time by providing a clear path to follow and reduce the need to break down obstacles. Following the light also helps you avoid potential traps or heavily guarded areas.

For instance, if you find yourself in a house, you will see a flashlight on the floor shining in the direction of a partially open door that leads you to the kitchen. In the kitchen, you will find another light pointing towards a window leading outside, where you find a shed with additional loot.

7 Use The Bone Shiv For Harvesting

Bone shiv is better than stone ax.

First off, as a beginner in 7 Days To Die, you have to know that bone knives are better and faster for harvesting meat, leather, bones, and fat compared to a stone ax. But I’ve to admit it’s not exactly easy to find these knives at the early stages of this zombie game . And that’s because you have to loot specific places like hardware chain stores, mansions, and even prisons to find them.

So, how do you get a bone shiv? Well, you need to craft it by killing and harvesting animals like rabbits, chickens, deer, boars and, of course, zombies.

6 Don’t Start In The Wasteland Biome

It’s the hardest biome to survive

If you are playing this for the first time, it’s best you steer clear of the Wasteland biome at the beginning. This is because it’s like the headquarters of zombies. The Wasteland biome spawns some of the most dangerous zombies, like irradiated zombies, zombie dogs, and vultures. And if you are not careful, you might step on a landmine.

If you spawn in the Wasteland biome, it’s advisable to move to a safer area like the Forest biome to establish your initial base. From personal experience, the Forest biome is the easiest to survive, as you won’t encounter large numbers of zombies.

5 Loot High-Value Places

High-value locations have higher-quality loot even though they have longer respawn times.

Remember everything you do should be well-thought-out, including looting respawns. So, focus on looting locations like military bases, bunkers, and hospitals, as these places tend to have higher-quality loot.

However, these highbrow areas also tend to have longer respawn timers. You can rotate between looting residential houses, hospitals and military bases every in-game week to ensure consistent access to refreshed loot. You should also manage your inventory space well to create room for new loot from respawns. Prioritize food, water, medical supplies, and ammunition to sustain your survival efforts.

4 Eat Broken Glass If You Can’t Find Medication

Eating broken glass helps you quickly respawn

If you come down with an infection from a zombie bite or even have a broken leg from falling a height, there are several ways to go about your healing process. For one, you could craft a splint using cloth, wood, and duct tape, and apply it to the affected area. You can also use herbal antibiotics, honey, or medicated bandages.

But if you find yourself in an inescapable situation, you can eat broken glass. That’s funny and scary at the same time, but it will cause you to bleed internally and die, allowing you to respawn at your base.

3 Don’t Shoot Vultures In The Air

You will most likely miss them if you try to shoot vultures down from the sky.

Vultures are tricky! They’re small in the air, which makes them hard to hit, especially if you’re using a weapon that requires precise aiming. And they dart around in weird ways, making it hard to predict where they will be next.

Related 10 Best VR Shooters Whether is competitive or casual, there is a VR shooter game out there for everyone.

So, instead of wasting your ammunition by trying to take out those annoying creatures from the sky, wait for them to come to you because they definitely will. When they swoop down, you can whack them with a machete or a club. A few good whacks will do the job.

2 Get As Much Brass As You Can

Get as much brass as soon as possible

Since you can’t mine or craft brass, you need to pick up as much as you can in the early stages of 7 Days To Die. You need it to make bullet casings, which are important for crafting ammunition. Without brass, you will have a hard time keeping up your supply of bullets, especially as you progress and face tougher enemies.

Whenever you come across things like doorknobs, radiators, or trophies, grab them. You can scrap these items into brass. Even if you are at a low level, you can stash them away for later. And if you find extra brass items, you can trade them for gear or other things.

1 Zombies Are Slower During The Day

Conserve energy during the day when your enemies are at their weakest.

Zombies are not exactly the fastest threats during the day, so there's no need to constantly run away from them. If you keep running away from zombies during the day, you will find yourself drinking more water frequently, which can become a hassle if you are short on supplies.

You will need all the energy and stamina you can muster to break into buildings or fight off groups of zombies at night. Walking instead of running helps you save energy for these tasks. Even if a zombie spots you, just walk away or lure them towards a spike trap you set up earlier.