Life is tough in 7 Days to Die, and in order to survive, you need to have a good strategy and make smart choices, even when it comes to the food you eat. And just as what you eat will affect how you perform in your day-to-day activities in real life, your food in 7 Days To Die will make a big difference in your performance. Eating right will help you when it comes to building up your base, hunting for food or fending off zombies.

But then, you can’t just throw any food you come across into your stomach, as you may live to regret it. For instance, you should try to avoid eating Moldy Bread, as it might lead to food poisoning. So, with over 50 meals at your disposal, how do you know what’s right for you? Well, grab your cooking pot, fire up the campfire, and let’s look at some of the best meals in 7 Days To Die.

The meals on this list are ranked based on their Fullness, Health and Stamina values.

10 Bacon And Eggs

Fullness 36 Health 18 Stamina 10

To whip up a Bacon and Egg meal in 7 Days to Die, you just need raw meat and eggs. You can get the meat by hunting down deer, boars, or even chickens, while bird nests usually have eggs. Once you have your ingredients, head to a campfire with a cooking pot. Combine the raw meat and eggs, and voilà—Bacon and Eggs are ready!

This meal is a lifesaver in this horror game , offering just about everything you need for survival. It provides 36 Fullness, so you won't go hungry for a while. Health-wise, it’s fantastic for a quick boost, giving you 18. It significantly replenishes your Stamina with a boost of 10, keeping you ready for whatever comes next.

9 Vegetable Stew

Fullness 31 Health 15 Stamina 20

Making Vegetable Stew in 7 Days to Die is a wonderful way to stay nourished and healthy, especially if you're focusing on farming. For this mid-game meal, you need potatoes, mushrooms, corn, and a bottle of water. Potatoes and corn can be grown in your farm plots or found in gardens. Mushrooms are a bit trickier, but you can find them in caves or grow them with the right farming skills.

Mix up all the ingredients together, and boom—Vegetable Stew is served! This meal packs a punch: it fills you up with 31 Fullness, so hunger’s not an issue for a good while. It boosts your Health by 15 points, perfect for patching up after scrapes with zombies. Plus, it adds 20 stamina, keeping you agile and ready.

8 Meat Stew

Fullness 50 Health 25 Stamina 20

Another meal you can whip up to stay well-fed and in top shape is Meat Stew. Some of the ingredients for this scrumptious dish include raw meat, potatoes, and corn. Again, you can hunt animals like deer or boars for meat, while potatoes and corn are available in the garden.

Meat Stew is an early-game powerhouse, packing 50 Fullness, so hunger won't be an issue for a long while. This meal is also great if you need something to bounce back from those zombie attacks, as it packs 25 Health points.

7 Chili Dog

Fullness 53 Health 30 Stamina 30

If you like chili dogs in real life (or you're Sonic the Hedgehog), you will probably see yourself getting some in 7 Days To Die. It’s fast and easy to make, so it’s a great way of staying full amidst all the chaos.

You just need a can of chili, some raw meat and a piece of cornbread for this food. While actual chili dogs are not exactly the healthiest food, Chili Dog in 7 Days To Die is like fuel for your body and soul, with Fullness of 53 and Health of 30.

6 Hobo Stew

Fullness 64 Health 32 Stamina 30

Hobo Stew is the ultimate survival recipe, especially when you are running low on other food options. One of the ingredients for this meal is rotting flesh — gross, right?—but it comes in handy when your more conventional ingredients are scarce.

To prepare this dish, toss some raw meat, rotting flesh, potatoes, corn, and water into a cooking pot, and soon you will have a pot of Hobo Stew ready to go in just over a minute. You will get a sweet 32-point Stamina bump to keep you moving. Hobo Stew provides a whopping 64 Fullness, so you will be set for quite a while.

5 Sham Chowder

Fullness 53 Health 80 Stamina 30

If you are scouring abandoned houses and stumble upon a can of sham, you are in for a treat! Cook it with some potatoes and corn from your garden, and you’ve got yourself a tasty Sham Chowder.

This meal fills you up more than Bacon and Eggs, Meat Stew, or Vegetable Stew, with an incredible 53 Fullness. It’s like a magical potion for your health too, giving you a hefty 80-point boost. And when it comes to Stamina, you can get up to 30.

4 Tuna Fish Gravy Toast

Fullness 90 Health 45 Stamina 40

Tuna might not be your best food in real life, but it should be up there in 7 Days To Die, if you are big on filling up your stomach and staying healthy. Cooking Tuna Fish Gravy Toast is a breeze. Just get a can of peas, tuna, corn and slap it all on a piece of toast. It’s as simple as that!

It’s one of the quickest meals to prepare, but it gives you a Fullness of 90 and Stamina of 40. You will find it more filling and healthier than Chili Dog.

3 Shepards Pie

Fullness 104 Health 52 Stamina 40

Shepards Pie is a nice break from the more basic foods and really helps keep your energy up during those long, perilous nights. It’s a perfect example of how even the little things can make a big difference when you are out there trying to stay alive, as it only requires a can of peas, corn, potato and some lamb rations.

Shepards Pie may not be as healthy as Sham Chowder, Gumbo Stew or Spaghetti, but it sure fills you up really well, with a Fullness of 104 and Health of 52.

2 Gumbo Stew

Fullness 112 Health 56 Stamina 40

If you have been a 7 Days to Die cooking master, you will know some meals are not worth the effort. Well, Gumbo Stew is not one of those. This dish takes a shorter time to cook than Hobo Stew, but it’s more nutritious.

If you have chicken, okra, bell peppers, and bottled water, you are a step away from having a pot of Gumbo Stew simmering away. This meal is like a mini health potion, as it offers 112, 56, and 40 for Fullness, Health, and Stamina respectively.

1 Spaghetti

Fullness 122 Health 61 Stamina 40

Spaghetti is one of my favorite dishes in 7 Days to Die, as it offers everything needed for survival in this zombie game . To whip up this classic meal, gather up cans of pasta, tomatoes, bottled water, and, of course, some meat.

When it comes to Fullness, no other meal comes close to Spaghetti, with a Fullness of 122. Plus, it adds a whopping 40 and 61 points to your Stamina and Health, keeping you energized and ready for whatever comes your way towards the end of the game.