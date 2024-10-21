Akira Toriyama, may his soul rest in peace, gave the world an everlasting gift when he created the Dragon Ball. The franchise has become a worldwide sensation and can be attributed as the reason why the western countries got introduced to anime.

Over the years, there have been countless Dragon Ball games on a wide variety of consoles, portable or otherwise. But while most people judge these titles based on their gameplay and combat mechanics, some titles lean more towards executing the storyline as flawlessly as possible, so it’s an injustice to judge them on combat and gameplay alone. So here are seven Dragon Ball Z games that did their best to do justice to the manga’s story or even created a completely new storyline.

7 Dragon Ball: Origins

Goes Back To Goku's Origin Story

Action-Adventure Systems Released November 4, 2008 Developer Game Republic Publisher(s) Bandai , Atari

Released on the DS, Dragon Ball: Origins and its successor, Origins 2, play as a top-down action-adventure title. The duology is one of the few Dragon Ball games that focuses on the original Dragon Ball story, focusing on Goku’s earlier adventures with Bulma and his encounters with Master Roshi, Yamcha and the Red Ribbon Army.

The games remain faithful to the source material, not just in how the story plays out, but also in capturing the personality of every character, the light-hearted humor of the manga and the anime, and the spirit of adventure.

6 Dragon Ball Z: Budokai

Linear Storytelling With No Fluff

For players who want no-nonsense storytelling of the first three major arcs of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai is the game they should go for. It begins with the Saiyan Saga, goes through the Frieza Saga and ends with the Android and Cell Saga with a fun “what if” scenario for each arc.

The story of the game is presented in anime-inspired cutscenes that play before and after every fight. There’s no open world to go through, side missions to do or any grinding to get to the next point in the story, making Dragon Ball Z: Budokai one of the most streamlined games to experience all the major moments in the Dragon Ball Z story.

5 Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy Of Goku 2

RPG Storytelling On A GBA

Action Systems Released June 17, 2003 Developer Webfoot Technologies Publisher(s) Infogrames , Atari

Still considered one of the best titles among the classic Dragon Ball games, The Legacy of Goku and its sequel were released on the Game Boy Advance, delivering an RPG experience with Goku and his friends on a handheld that was unlike any other game in the franchise.

The games play in a top-down perspective with a chibi art style that worked well with a handheld, and among the two games, all major arcs up to and including Cell Saga are covered. This time, players can roam around and interact with the world. Not only does the game tell the story through in-game dialogues, but uses cutscenes for all the major moments in the story.

4 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Almost Anime-like Gameplay And Cutscenes

The newest entry into the Budokai Tenkaichi series came after a whopping seventeen years and it’s received one of the warmest receptions out of any fighting game in recent history. Everything from the fighting, the voiceovers, the character roster and the touches of personality that the developers added to the game make Sparking! Zero a must-play title for Dragon Ball fans.

No stone was left unturned when creating the story mode, as it covers everything starting from the Saiyan saga till the end of Super. The game even brings back the beloved “what if” scenarios.

Some fans have mixed opinions on the story mode, however, mainly because it’s presented from the point of view of eight different characters. Continuously playing with the same character can make things repetitive. And there’s also the issue of some of the major moments in the story, such as Goku turning into a Super Saiyan for the first time, being presented in the form of animated stills instead of cutscenes.

3 Dragon Ball Xenoverse

A Unique Storyline Different From The Manga

For a Dragon Ball fan, playing Dragon Ball Xenoverse has its fair share of flaws, some of which were corrected in Xenoverse 2, but when it comes to story, Xenoverse is one of the few titles in the franchise that features its own, unique plot, different from the manga and anime.

Players get to create their own character and the story revolves around time manipulation and alternate timelines. Two mysterious forces, Towa and Mira have started to alter key events from the Dragon Ball Z’s timeline, changing the battles and their outcomes. It’s up to the main character, who is a time patroller and is recruited by Trunks and the Supreme Kai of Time to travel to these times and make sure the events aren’t altered.

2 Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2

Almost A One To One Rendition Of The Anime's Story

When it comes to pure storytelling, there's hardly any other game that beats the quality of Budokai Tenkaichi 2. The game is considered one of the greatest Dragon Ball video games of all time, but that’s because it's a near-flawless piece of gaming media, not just in the story aspect, but also the core gameplay.

The game has a neatly fleshed-out story, including not just the key moments, but even the events that lead up to them. It uses cutscenes before and after every fight scene and accurately keeps up with how the original story panned out. The character players control changes throughout the story depending on which battle they’re about to do, keeping things fresh.

1 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The Most Fleshed Out Dragon Ball Z Story Of Any Game

No other game holds the position in the hall of fame for the best storytelling of the original Dragon Ball story than Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. After including the DLC, the game provides more than a hundred hours of content, starting from the Saiyan Saga and going up to the middle of Super. While the storytelling is in-depth, accurate and conveyed through animations that look like they jumped straight out of the anime, it’s the side content that steals the show.

Since the game gives players an open world to explore, they can roam around and interact with the world and the characters in it, leading to moments never before seen in the anime.