It’s not unheard of to see game franchises die out. Just like how some game genres just don't exist anymore, there are game series that used to be extremely popular back in the day, but for one reason or another, their developers released one final entry in that series and then just decided to abandon the franchise.

Related 8 Games That Gave Birth to a New Genre Many games we play today exist because one title tried something new, and these eight games created some of the most popular genres in video games.

These seven game franchises are still talked about by fans today who want nothing more than one more sequel, which isn’t too much to ask for since the developers of these game series are still around.

7 Driver

Not Just a GTA Clone

The Driver series was one of the first open-world driving games to capture the thrill of high-speed chases in free-to-roam, sprawling cities. The first game came out in 1999, and it combined cinematic car chases with a story-driven experience that put players in the shoes of an undercover cop, John Tanner.

While the first few games were widely acclaimed, the series struggled to find its footing with subsequent entries, especially after the release of Grand Theft Auto 3. To capture some of the fanbase of Rockstar’s newest entry that had taken the gaming industry by storm, the Driver series tried to shift to a more open-world sandbox genre by introducing guns in Driver 3. Unfortunately, not only did the game not capture any new audience, but it also alienated the current fanbase of the Driver series, which is why the game didn’t get reviewed well.

The last mainline game, Driver: San Francisco (2011), introduced the unique Shift mechanic, which let them jump into the driving seat of any car in the world, and an excellent storyline for a game based mainly around driving vehicles. Despite its innovation and critical praise, Driver disappeared without any reason. It’s clear that the Driver series still has a dedicated fanbase, and if the developers can release a title that can stand out from all of the other racing/open-world games, it will be welcomed by fans with open arms.

6 Project I.G.I

Extremely Replayable

Released in 2000, Project I.G.I. (I'm Going In) was a tactical first-person shooter that emphasized stealth and strategy over brute force. It was developed by none other than Codemasters, who are now owned by EA and are the masterminds behind the Dirt games. The game stood out for its realistic approach to combat, requiring players to plan their missions meticulously and use stealth to outwit enemies. Since the game was brutally difficult, with lengthy missions, a tiny health bar and save states only after the mission was completed, it took players multiple attempts to clear every mission.

Its sequel, I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike, further refined the formula by adding new mechanics like thermal goggles and a mid-mission save function, which was only limited to a few times, and fans of the original game couldn’t get enough of it. Unfortunately, this was the last title in the duology, and despite fans begging for a sequel, nothing was ever released. Recently, there were talks of I.G.I 3: Origins being developed by a different studio, but even that was shut down, along with the hopes of countless fans.

5 Manhunt

Controversial But Memorable

Rockstar’s Manhunt series is infamous for its brutal gameplay and controversial themes. At release, it was banned in multiple countries, and in Germany, it was considered hateful media, and owning, selling or buying a copy was considered illegal. This stealth-action franchise put players in disturbing scenarios where survival often required gruesome acts of violence. Its gritty atmosphere and unique gameplay mechanics, such as the use of environmental tools for executions, set it apart from other stealth games.

Related 10 Classic Horror Games from the 2000s Here are some of the best horror games from the 2000s.

Despite its controversy, Manhunt still has a loyal fanbase. A revival that tones down the brutality and gore of the original two games and instead focuses on the psychological aspects, maybe even adds in an element of horror, along with occasional, slightly-gruesome scenes, would be perfect for the modern audience.

4 Killzone

Guns and Good Graphics

Once considered the pinnacle of PlayStation exclusives, and one of the titles that restored fans’ trust in Sony after the horrendous launch event of the PS3, the Guerrilla Games' Killzone series was in nearly every home that owned the console. Known for its gritty depiction of interplanetary warfare between the ISA and Helghast factions, Killzone combined immersive storytelling with ambitious visuals that pushed the limits of Sony’s consoles. Killzone Mercenary was a launch title on PS Vita, and it’s arguably the best-looking game on the now-dead handheld.

While Killzone: Shadow Fall (2013) showcased the potential of the PS4, its story and gameplay didn’t resonate as strongly as earlier entries. After its release, Guerilla Games wanted to develop a brand-new IP, and they came out with Horizon: Zero Dawn in 2017, which was an instant hit. With them working solely on the Horizon series, hoping for a Killzone revival is optimistic but unrealistic, at least for now. Fans are hoping that they haven’t entirely abandoned the franchise and that a revival, or maybe even a one-off entry or a remake, isn’t entirely off the table.

3 Prince Of Persia

A Beloved Series, Forgotten

Before Assassin’s Creed, there was Prince of Persia, a franchise that redefined action-adventure gaming. Starting as a 2D platformer in 1989, it reached new heights with the Sands of Time trilogy, which introduced time-rewind mechanics and fluid parkour-based traversal, something that was later added to the Assassin’s Creed games. After the release of Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (2010), the franchise went dormant, leaving fans longing for the prince’s return.

But the truth was that 3 years prior to The Forgotten Sands, Ubisoft had released Assassin’s Creed which not only focused on parkour and traversal but also put players right in the middle of historic events and let them explore accurate renditions of 12th-century Jerusalem. With the popularity of the new IP, they had no reason to go back to Prince of Persia, other than releasing smaller, 2D platformers. While a remake of the first title in the original trilogy, Sands of Time, is in the works, a full-fledged reboot that is more linear than the current Assassin’s Creed games with a stronger focus on combat could be everything the fanbase of this beloved franchise needs.

2 Burnout

Adrenaline-Pumping Races

Nearly every gamer who is a fan of the racing genre has at some point, played and loved the Burnout games. Burnout brought high-octane racing with a focus on crashes and destruction to the gaming industry that no other game even came close to. Known for its thrilling crashes, explosive gameplay and adrenaline-pumping soundtracks, the series peaked with Burnout 3: Takedown and then Burnout Paradise, the last entry in the franchise that added an open world for the first time.

Fans have been clamoring for a new entry that combines the chaos of Burnout with modern visuals and physics. There have been other racing games that have tried to replicate the thrill of Burnout, such as Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012), but they’re not the same. A comeback that delivers a refined crash mode, online multiplayer and an expansive open world would be a dream come true.

1 Splinter Cell

A Sorely Missed Franchise

No list of forgotten franchises would be complete without Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell, a game series that’s been sorely missed by the gaming community, especially after the closest alternative to these games, the Metal Gear Solid franchise, ended in 2015. With no other developer currently making great stealth-action titles, other than Hitman, which doesn’t have a big, overarching plot so it doesn’t count, fans have been yearning for Sam Fisher’s revival.

Starting back in 2002 with Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the game series focused on espionage missions with the use of innovative stealth mechanics, like light and shadow interplay, and had a gripping storyline that delved into Sam’s personal life. Every successive title improved on the formula and added (or sometimes removed) mechanics that propelled the series to become the pinnacle of the stealth-action espionage genre.

Unfortunately, the last mainline entry, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, while being well-received by critics and fans, failed to reach Ubisoft’s commercial expectations, with only two million units sold. That, and the reason that Ubisoft has recently been pushing on developing live-service games that can print them money for a long time after release, is probably why fans won’t see a Splinter Cell game any time soon, even though it’s the perfect franchise for a revival.