The season of giving has begun. Every excited player out there is already preparing for the holidays in their own way. Decorating their home with fancy ornaments, enjoying the winter by playing in the snow or perhaps just taking the month off to kick back and relax after a long year.

Regardless of how players plan to celebrate the winter season, they’ll probably want a video game that’ll fit the season in some manner. There’s nothing to fear because it doesn’t matter if you’ve been good or bad, there’s a surprise waiting for you. Here's a handful of wrapped presents containing the best games that’ll help any player get into the reason for the season.

7 Batman: Arkham Origins

Welcome the Holidays with a Smile

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the town, Batman was on patrol taking criminals down. In the game that shows the beginning of how the caped crusader met his infamous rogues’ gallery, Batman: Arkham Origins is also a Christmas game.

Well, it takes place on the night of Christmas Eve, which is why Gotham is covered in a blanket of snow and holiday lights as you’re cleaning up the streets. And true to the essence of the season, it’s about forging new beginnings as Batman meets the people who’ll forever alter the course of his life as a hero, including the best franchise villain in video games, the Joker. With DC’s Clown Prince of Crime involved, you can guarantee the holidays will be an unforgettable hoot. You might die, but it’ll still be unforgettable.

6 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Season's Beatings

‘Tis the season to be Spider-Man. Or in this scenario, Spider-Man’s protégé, Miles Morales. It’s Christmas in New York, but the criminals of Marvel refuse to take a vacation. With Peter Parker on a mission overseas, the city has been entrusted to Miles.

What better way to enjoy the season of giving, than by giving crooks what they deserve in what fans consider one of the greatest Marvel games of all time? New York has never looked better, swinging across buildings and streets covered in snow and festive decorations. If there’s any Marvel game that’ll make you feel the spirit of being a superhero during the holidays, it’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Also, you get to fight crime with an adorable cat as a sidekick.

5 Super Mario Party Jamboree

Gaming With Family & Friends

Released October 17, 2024 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo

It’s party time, because with the holidays come celebrations, banquets, and most of all, reuniting with friends and family. Sure, it can be a headache at times, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find something amusing to do. And luckily, that fun-loving plumber in the red hat has you covered with Super Mario Party Jamboree.

When it comes to gaming in Mario World, the theme has always been the more the merrier. In this party game, you’ll find a wide selection of game boards packed with over 110 minigames and plenty that are winter-themed. If traveling’s too hectic, however, don’t worry about playing alone because the game features multiplayer, so you and your loved ones can play anywhere.

4 It Takes Two

Come Together with Those You Love

In the season about love and forgiveness, It Takes Two stands as the perfect representation of mending broken relationships. In a story about a clashing couple trapped as living dolls, the pair must put aside their issues to escape, featuring an assortment of imaginative levels, including one where they find themselves in a winter wonderland.

Like the couple in the story, the gameplay wants players to work together in co-op and overcome the challenges ahead. So, whether they’re a friend, a sibling or that special someone, if there’s another player out there you want to experience some one-on-one alone time with, It Takes Two will bring you together for fun and laughs. Make sure to pack some tissues as stocking stuffers. You’ll need them.

3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Time To Get Decorating

Released March 20, 2020 Developer(s) Nintendo EPD Publisher(s) Nintendo

With the holidays comes decorations, but let’s face the truth, it’s a pain in the neck. Hanging up ornaments, untangling those troublesome lights, no one likes it. Video games, however, remove the hassle and let your imagination run wild, and in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you get an entire island to customize.

Thanks to the amount of winter-themed items found throughout the game, you can turn the whole area into a holiday village. The only thing Animal Crossing can’t change is the dent decorating leaves in your pocketbook. Remember to have a few bells saved. You’ll need them if you want to purchase the right materials from that cheap raccoon, Tom Nook.

2 Stardew Valley

Feast of The Winter Star

Some video games dedicate brief moments to the holidays with in-game events. Usually, these can be a charming reference or a special little occasion. Of all games, none have a deeper, more expansive interest in the holidays than Stardew Valley and its abundance of festivals.

When starting a new life in Pelican Town, the player becomes part of a community. Between earning a living as a farmer and making friends, the town will invite you to their numerous holiday events over the seasons. One of which takes place during the 25th of winter: Feast of The Winter Star. Like a certain other celebration, the player is assigned a random villager to present a gift to, with another doing the same. Between making the holidays feel welcoming while offering hours of endless gameplay, Stardew Valley is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

1 Undertale

Peace on the Underground and Mercy Mild