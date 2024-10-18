Key Takeaways Cult of the Lamb impresses gamers by blending roguelike and farm management genres seamlessly.

Hades excels as a beginner-friendly roguelike with a compelling story and Greek mythology theme.

Stardew Valley offers a masterclass in farm management, making it a great alternative for Cult of Lamb fans.

Developers keep surprising gamers with new and innovative titles. Creativity in video games not only comes in the form of unique visuals, extraordinary stories and new gameplay mechanics; sometimes it comes by merging two completely different genres into a single game. In most cases, this isn’t a good idea and the resulting game can come out as a confusing mess of different things without a proper direction.

The developers at Massive Monster, however, proved everyone wrong with Cult of Lamb, a title that merges mechanics from the roguelike and farm management genre. Both systems beautifully rely on each other, making the game truly feel like one of a kind. But for players who just can’t get enough of Cult of the Lamb, here are a handful of titles that can scratch the itch for both roguelike and farm management.

7 Hades

Escape The Underworld

Based on Greek mythology, Hades is primarily a roguelike, but one that’s beginner-friendly and has a decent story on top. There isn’t a farm to manage alongside all the button-mashing and enemy-slaying in the underworld, but players do get to progress by upgrading different stats of their character and weapons.

The game follows the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he tries to escape from the underworld and meet his mother, Persephone. His father, however, isn’t too keen on letting his son out of his realm and is there to thwart his escape. Every time Zagreus dies, he is brought back right back to the depths of the underworld and in front of his father.

6 Stardew Valley

Farm-Life Simulator

To replicate specifically the farm-construction aspect of the Cult of the Lamb, fans should try playing Stardew Valley. The title is a master of the farm construction and management genre with a bunch of extra things to do in it as well.

Players can explore, talk to NPCs, build and craft weapons, and even fight enemies in Pelican Town where the game takes place. There's no overarching plot other than the main character inheriting a piece of land from their grandfather and learning how to live a peaceful farm life.

5 Bastion

Guided By The Voice In His Head

Filled with a bunch of different weapons, a world in ruins and an omnipresent narrator that guides players on their journey, Bastion is a unique take on the action RPG formula. Even though it’s not a roguelike, fans of Cult of the Lamb will instantly fall in love with the art style and visuals of the game.

The plot of is as unique as the visuals; the Calamity has destroyed the world and only a few survivors remain, including the main character. The only remaining place that’s still untouched by the Calamity is the Bastion, which the player has to power up using shards they collect from various, ruined locations in the world.

I played Bastion on my PS Vita and this game is perfect to play on the go. I'd suggest getting Bastion on a Switch or a Steam Deck if you plan to play it.

4 The Binding Of Isaac

Disturbingly Fun And Addicting

Players who can’t get enough of the recurring combat loop in Cult of the Lamb, with changing level designs and different enemies every time they start a dungeon will instantly fall in love with The Binding of Isaac. What the game lacks in having a farm and a cult to look after, it more than makes up for by providing variety in the combat, with a wide variety of items and power-ups that make every loop feel vastly unique from the last one.

Plus, the game has a disturbing storyline, leaning more toward psychological horror than false prophets and deities, but is presented in an overtly comical tone, much similar to Cult of the Lamb.

3 Honey, I Joined A Cult

Cult Management Tycoon

Catering more towards building and nurturing a cult rather than rogue-like combat, Honey, I Joined A Cult is the perfect game for players who like the cult-management aspect of Cult of the Lamb.

Playing similarly to Prison Architect, the game plays as a top-down management sim where players tend to the finances, recruitment process and doing strange rituals to increase the cult’s influence. There isn’t a lot of focus on the story, but the game does take a satirical tone by creating absurd scenarios and strange requests, similar to Cult of the Lamb.

2 Children Of Morta

Love And Family Values

There’s a lot to love about Children of Morta, especially for players who are coming after playing Cult of the Lamb. Players get to go through multiple roguelike dungeons and have multiple family members as playable characters, each with their own playstyle, upgrade pathway and story. While there isn’t a farm to manage, or family members to feed and hunt resources for, the game instead puts emphasis on the story.

The Bergsons Family acts as the guardians of of Mount Morta, and when a corrupted God takes the form of three powerful spirits, the Bergsons must work together to fend off this evil. As the world around them gets corrupted, their love and loyalty for each other are tested, providing much more emotional depth and character than the Cult of the Lamb.

1 Moonlighter

A Shopkeeper Who’s A Part-Time Hero

There are a lot of things Moonlighter does that are similar to Cult of the Lamb. The game puts players in the shoes of Will, a run-of-the-mill shopkeeper who secretly wishes to become a hero. So during the day, Will runs a shop, and at night, he explores one of the four mysterious dungeons which are filled with different enemies and where he collects loot to sell in the shop the next day.

Both of these two gameplay elements are beautifully crafted and perfectly complement each other, keeping the game fresh and fun.