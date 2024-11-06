Video games have been around for a long time, and much to the delight of many fans who have grown up with some of their favorite game series, some beloved things about these games never change. There will never be a Zelda game without Link or a Hitman game without stealth.

Related 10 Iconic Characters From Fighting Games These iconic characters not only shaped fighting games into what they are today, but also gave us unforgettable memories along the way.

Sometimes, it’s not just the characters that become engraved in the annals of video gaming history, but the weapons that these characters hold in their hands as well. It’s safe to say that anyone who calls themselves a gamer will easily be able to recognize these seven iconic weapons from some of the most popular games of all time.

7 Doomguy’s Shotgun

Doom Games

The one weapon that even the oldest gamers can recognize from a mile away is the shotgun that Doomsguy uses to rip apart demons into shreds. Ever since the first Doom in 1994, this weapon has been featured in numerous Doom sequels and every single time this weapon has been a show-stopper.

Related Review: DOOM DOOM is undeniably one of the best looking and sounding shooters there has been for some time. Discover why in our review.

In the Doom 2016 reboot, this Shotgun is the first weapon that Doomsguy gets, right after his own fists, in one of the best opening sequences of any game.

6 Kratos’s Blades Of Chaos

God Of War Games

From home consoles to portables, and even Java-supported mobile phones, Kratos has been going after either the Gods of Olympus or in the more recent entries, Norse Gods. And the one weapon that has been with him through his journey, despite his trying to abandon it forever, has been the Blades of Chaos.

Sure, the Leviathan Axe, despite being a recent entry, has become extremely popular as well, but it’s nowhere close to the love fans hold for Kratos’s original weapon, one that has his history and an entire lore attached to it.

5 Agent 47’s Silver AMT Hardballers

Hitman Games

Hitman games have always been unique; players are tasked with assassinating a target in a small, sandbox level, and they can do it however they want. They can either go guns blazing and kill everyone in the level or go in like a shadow and put the target in the dirt without anyone suspecting anything. While there are other, better weapons in the game, players can always pick and dual-wield two SIlver Hardballers, and not without good reason.

In the covers of nearly all the eight mainline games, Agent 47 can be seen holding his two silver AMT Hardballers, and over the years, this very weapon has become an icon of its own. So much so that companies have started to create replica models of these pistols. This weapon isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, that’s for sure.

4 Hidden Blade

Assassin’s Creed Games

Action Adventure Systems Released November 7, 2009 Developer(s) Ubisoft Publisher(s) Ubisoft

While less stealthy than a hitman, the assassins in Ubisoft's long-running franchise all have one thing in common: anxiety-inducing high-jumps and a blade hidden on the front of their wrists which they can bring out of its mechanism by extending their wrist backward. This is the weapon that they use to bring justice to historic Templar figures.

The weapon is so strong that these assassins can even go up against swordsmen with their hidden blades alone and come out victorious. Not just that, these weapons have become somewhat of a symbol, and something that represents assassins.

3 Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device

Portal Games

Puzzle Systems Released October 10, 2007 Developer(s) Valve Publisher(s) Valve

When Portal came out, it took the gaming industry by storm. It showed Valve’s game engine’s superior physics capabilities. But what truly cemented Valve as a pioneer of the gaming industry was the revolutionary Portal gun. At its core, Portal is a simple puzzle game where players can use a gun to create a portal between two points and then travel seamlessly between them, but it gets so much better than just that.

Other than the masterfully-written villain of the game and the excellent puzzles, the Portal Gun stood out to fans all over the world as something so simple that they wished could exist in real life too. It then got featured in Portal 2 and one thing was clear: the Portal Gun had become an icon of its own, permanently living in fans' minds, and was even featured in the “Free Guy” film.

2 Master Sword

The Legend Of Zelda Games

4.5 /5 Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 96/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released May 12, 2023 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The iconicity of the Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda series spans decades. Known as the “Blade of Evil’s Bane,” it’s the weapon that players, both young and old, can immediately recognize, not just for its iconic look with the blue hilt and Triforce symbol, but for what it represents -- Link’s courage and the power to vanquish evil.

Introduced in A Link to the Past and returning in almost every major Zelda title since then, this sword has fought Ganon, saved kingdoms and grown stronger with each new adventure.

1 Keyblade

Kingdom Heart Games

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 84% Released January 25, 2019 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The Keyblade is not just a weapon, but also a key capable of opening the path between worlds, sealing away darkness and defending those in need. For any gamer, whether they’re a fan or not, it’s an immediate icon. The Keyblade's distinctive design looks like something out of a fairy tale, blending perfectly with the series' mix of Disney magic and action-packed battles.

Whether it’s Sora’s Kingdom Key or one of the countless other Keyblade forms, each design is as unique as the character itself. Beyond games, the Keyblade is the key to countless memories and adventures that have defined Kingdom Hearts fans for years.