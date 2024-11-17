Players who aren’t used to playing single-player games, especially the ones that are extremely slow-paced and ask the player to slowly sink their teeth into them in order to reach the yummy, gooey center, will have a difficult time getting used to playing Red Dead Redemption 2. This title takes things slowly and that’s by design. Everything has to be a conscious decision made by the player, whether it's the selection of the weapon before an encounter or planning what to upgrade in Arthur’s camp.

Players should pay heed to these 7 tips before they start spending double-digit hours in Red Dead Redemption 2 to better understand how things work and make the correct decisions early on.

7 Hunt Animals With Bows

Get a Clean Kill

For a newcomer to Red Dead Redemption 2, it might seem that hunting animals is as easy as shooting them with a rifle or blowing them up with a stick of dynamite. That’s true, but only for the players who are interested in the thrill of the hunt, and not in the pelts that can be obtained from them.

In order to get a perfect pelt, anything that shoots out a bullet is a no-fly zone. Instead, use a bow and arrow to shoot the game in the head. This is especially true for legendary animals, as ruined legendary pelts won’t get the player any money from selling (they will still unlock upgrades) and for satchel upgrades.

6 Make a Habit to Loot Dead Bodies

One Man’s Dead Body is Another Man’s Treasure

No matter how awkward it looks to loot the body of a beggar whom Arthur killed just because he yelled some slanders at him, players should ideally try to make a habit of looting every dead body.

During the story mode, players can not only get extra ammo, trinkets to sell and cash on the dead bodies of the enemies they kill to augment their cash flow, but also some missable, legendary weapons such as Calloway’s Revolver.

5 Build a Bond With Your Horse

A Man’s Best Friend

Red Dead Redemption 2 is no GTA 5, and the main character doesn’t have an indestructible horse that they can never lose, which is the case with the main characters’ cars in GTA 5. Instead, the game wants players to pick a horse and then bond with it over hunts, combat encounters and downtime cruising.

Other than feeding their horse carrots and apples, as well as tonics to temporarily boost its performance, players can bond with their horse by brushing its neck, leading them and saying “Good Boy” or “Good Girl” to their steed. Building a bond with a horse makes the world more immersive and gives the horse more health and stamina.

4 Start to Upgrade Your Satchel Early On

Makes Collecting Things a Lot Easier

Just like how it was in Far Cry 3, the equipment upgrade system in Red Dead Redemption also uses the things Arthur collects from the wilderness. One of the most important upgrades that players should invest time in early on is Arthur’s satchel, which lets them carry more ammo, provisions, tonics, ingredients and materials.

For this, players will need some perfect pelts of different animals such as deer, elks, badgers and even panthers. A good guide can inform players of the location of all these animals, but they should make sure to use a bow and arrow to hunt, or the pelt that they collect won’t be perfect.

3 Decide Whether You Want a High or Low Honor Playthrough

Become a Vigilante or a Villain

In Red Dead Redemption 2, the choices and actions of a player shape Arthur’s story through the game’s Honor system, but it’s worth deciding early on which path they want to take so they can the necessary steps to reach that honor early on.

A high Honor level will unlock unique discounts, bonuses and positive story outcomes, while low Honor can open up a different, darker side of the narrative, with additional access to certain missions and higher monetary rewards for immoral actions. Each side of the Honor system offers distinct cutscenes and changes in Arthur’s tone, so players should consider their playstyle and the kind of experience they’re after from the start.

2 Don’t Sleep on Camp Upgrades

A One-Time Investment in Good Stuff

It might seem unnecessary at first, but the camp upgrades are actually beneficial to Arthur in the long run. Upgrading provisions, medical supplies and ammo, as well as investing in Arthur’s personal wagon upgrades make a big difference in day-to-day life in the wilderness. Not to mention, donating cash and pelts not only strengthens the player’s resources, but also increases morale and interactions within the gang, adding depth to the camp’s story.

One of the best camp upgrades to get early on is the fast travel upgrade, which is done by upgrading Dutch’s camp twice, and can be done after Chapter 2 of the story starts.

1 Take Time to Explore the World

That’s Where the Beauty of the Game Lies

For some players who like to play games just for their story, it can be difficult to take their time with the experience. But when it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2, taking it slowly and doing stuff other than just mission after mission is extremely important, especially because that’s where the beauty of this game lies.

From hidden treasures and chance encounters to strange, one-off characters and legendary animals, taking a detour can lead to some of the most memorable moments. Slow down, wander off the beaten path, let curiosity guide Arthur and try to fully take in the breathtaking world of Red Dead Redemption 2, because games like this only come once in a decade.