When this TV arrived I gasped at how large the box it came in was. I’ve always dreamed of having an enormously-large television to play video games on, but I’ve always been afraid to make that purchase. I’ve dreamed of a TV that offers vivid crisp colors, a large screen to immerse myself in the games I play, and a sound system that makes me feel like I’m in a movie theater.

Thankfully, TCL offers products that check all my boxes and I have been pleased with both the 75” TCL QM7 and the Q85H sound system since adding them to my home theater in my living room. All of my gaming and television-watching experiences have been life-changing.

In 2024, TCL released its Home Theater lineup. Both the television and sound bar amp up the drama and make you feel like you are in the middle of whatever game you’re playing or movie you’re watching. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (TCL is the official TV and sound bar of the series) feels especially immersive as explosions sound behind and around you thanks to the Q85H sound system and the picture on the 75” QM7 is vivid, bright and huge. At times, it was too much in the best way. There was one point when one of my framed photos fell off the wall and broke thanks to the sound system's power.

The 75” TCL QM7: Maybe Size Does Matter

The largest TV I’d had previously was a 55”, but I wanted something that would completely transform my experience, so I went with the 75” TCL QM7. I knew my living space could handle it and it fits nicely on top of my entertainment center. The TV will eventually be mounted along with the soundbar, but for now, it still looks sleek where I have it. Once it's mounted, the space will look even more sleek. The TV itself has an elegant edge-to-edge glass design that helps games and movies look seamless. My living room feels like a personal theater! The design of the sound system complements the TV perfectly too. I didn’t realize that those extra twenty or so inches would make such a difference, but they do.

Rich, Vibrant Images

When upgrading to this television, I don’t think I was truly ready for how different the gaming and television-watching experience would be. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the remake of Silent Hill 2, and Metaphor: ReFantazio all look incredible on the screen. Blacks are deep and contrast to the bright, beautiful colors the TV enhances with its LED backlight. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 blew me away on the screen. The game itself already looks good, but the war-torn landscapes I traversed through pulled me in a way I’d not experienced before.

This line of TVs features the Game Accelerator 240 which means there's no lag when playing games, and the TV combines multiple motion enhancement technologies for best-in-class motion clarity. I felt like I was in the heart of the action in every game I’ve played. TCL pitches that “the combination of QLED technology, 4K clarity and AMD FreeSync brings every moment to life, from intense battles to cinematic sequences,” which rings true so far in my experience. It was also easy to set up the picture for gaming, and I was able to fine-tune things like contrast and saturation to make sure everything looked immaculate.

Glass Shattering Sound… No, Literally

I’ve never owned a sound system before. Thankfully, I lucked out with my choice of TCL’s Q85H sound system. It comes with a 7.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, a Wireless Subwoofer and two Wireless Surround Speakers. I honestly was nervous about setting it up, but directions were clear on where things should go and connecting it to the television was simple. Once things were set up and I’d used the sound system, I knew I could never go back.

The sound quality is crisp and clear, and thanks to the sound bar’s Built-In Center Channel, dialogue is easy to hear and understand even in the most action-filled scenes in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or the latest Marvel film. As I stated earlier, the sound system was so powerful it even knocked one of my framed photos off the wall and broke it. That was thanks to the Wireless Subwoofer. The bass on that guy is deep and adds an atmosphere I’d previously only experienced in theaters.

Google TVs Rule

I’ve used smart TVs before with Roku and Amazon Fire, but I’d never used one that utilizes Google TV. I use Chrome and Gmail in my day-to-day life, and I was surprised at how easy it was to set up. Thanks to Google Chrome, all my passwords are linked to my Google account. Once I was signed in on the TV, it was easy to log in to my preferred streaming services.

The interface is user-friendly and suggests videos and shows to watch based on your watch history. Apps load quickly and easily, and there has been no sort of stuttering when swapping from one app to another -- a problem I’d experienced on my previous Smart TV that used Amazon Fire.

Setting the television itself up was easy, though it required two people. Thankfully, my boyfriend was on hand and we were able to get everything set up. There are 4 HDMI ports -- one more than my previous TV had. It makes the set up for our Nintendo Switch, PS5, Steam Deck and Xbox Series X a breeze.

Closing Comments:

TVs can be expensive, but the 75” TCL QM7 is worth its price. With the holiday season coming up, there are bound to be outlets that offer the television at a great deal. Even at full price, though, it's worth it. Previously, I felt like I was playing video games on a television (because I was), but now I feel like I have my own home theater, and every experience I’ve had so far has been deeply immersive. I don’t foresee how I can ever go back.