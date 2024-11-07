Factorio is one of the most exciting gameplay loops to indulge in. It rewards you for micromanaging and punishes you if you take on more than you should. There's an undeniable learning curve, but it also has one of the greatest features you can ask for in a game like this: it's designed for modding​​​​​​.

There are mods to make some tasks easier to manage, and there are even complete overhauls of certain gameplay mechanisms. Are they needed? Of course not. But consider pairing some of the best mods with the impressive scope Factorio offers for an indie game and you can find yourself returning to this game for years without ever getting bored.

The following mods are not ranked because they are diverse enough that you can install one, a handful or none at all.

8 Squeak Through 2

Walk Anywhere and Everywhere

Mod Creator _CodeGreen Download Link Here

No game is perfect no matter how much you enjoy it and Factorio isn’t immune from issues. One is the inability to simply walk between certain items, making you waste time trying to find a way around. Squeak Through 2 ensures that you can.

It’s a so-called “Squeakel” to the original Squeak Through, and although there are some upgraded tweaks, it functions the same. You can use the mod to easily walk between setups from solar panels to chests. Something that seems so trivial at first glance, but works well for quality-of-life (QoL) play.

7 Even Distribution

Better Item Management

Mod Creator 321freddy Download Link Here

There aren't too many shortcuts you can take in Factorio, but the Even Distribution mod can at least help with your items. With a few clicks, you'll evenly distribute items across multiple buildings instead of going through everything one by one. It's yet another QoL mod that eases up some of the stress of running your factories.

There's even a way you can limit how much ammo and fuel you send out. In the early stages you'll want to be mindful of how you use resources, and this mod aims to help with that.

6 Jetpack

Soar Through the Skies

Mod Creator Earendel Download Link Here

Who wants to do something as boring as walking these days? The Jetpack Factorio mod lets you soar across the skies instead. Not only is it fun, but it's truly more efficient. Sometimes you want to get from point A to point D in a flash and the jetpack can let that happen.

The only thing to keep in mind is that it uses fuel of course. As long as you have a surplus of it, you should be fine. Just check the levels before you set out for the dayand you won't have to worry about running out at the most inconvenient time.

5 Combat Mechanics Overhaul

Better Offense and Defense Abilities

Mod Creator Earendel Download Link Here

Combat isn't front and center in Factorio, but you will encounter it. Since it's not such a big deal, it's unsurprising that it could use a little work. The Combat Mechanics Overhaul mod focuses on making the fighting portions more seamless. For example, if you're behind a wall, projectiles fired from enemies won't just go through or over it, but instead, the wall works as it should to block it.

Flying units are typically immune from any kind of projectile damage. The mod can give things more realism and take away that immunity. It's just an interesting and cool way to improve what combat we get to witness in this game.

4 Editor Extensions

Test Before You Build

Mod Creator raiguard Download Link Here

Some of us are perfectionists and there's nothing wrong with that, but Factorio requires experimentation before you get your setup right. This can go very right or very wrong, and if it's wrong, you don't get those resources back. Thankfully, the Editor Extensions mod lets you practice things via a creative editor tab.

In this tab, you have unlimited resources so you can design blueprints without restrictions. This is a great way to get an idea of how you want your factory to look before actually adding it in the vanilla game.

3 Alien Biomes

More Diversity

Mod Creator Earendel Download Link Here

The biomes in the vanilla game can get old fast, and with how much you can do in Factorio, you don't want anything to throw you off. That's why the Alien Biomes mod is so appreciated . It adds more than a dozen new biomes to explore from snow to grass. These all come with new decorative variants too.

You can manipulate numerous aspects, like taking away vegetation or messing around with the temperatures-whatever it takes to create more realistic and diverse biomes. It can keep the experience fresh every time you jump in.

2 Disco Science

An Epic Light Show

Mod Creator danielbrauer Download Link Here

Disco Science is fun. Pure, unfiltered fun. And that's what gaming's all about, right? The science lab typically just lights up blue, but who wants just a plain, simple color? When you download the Disco Science mod, your Factorio science lab will never be the same again.

The science labs will light up depending on the science pack they consumed. Light up all your labs with some advanced recipes and you can put on the ultimate light show. All that's missing is some disco party music.

1 Informatron

A Galaxy Guide

Mod Creator Earendel Download Link Here

Beginners and veterans alike will often find parts of Factorio difficult. One thing you don't want to constantly do is minimize the window to check in with in-game things you don't understand. The Informatron mod gives you a thorough directory to check instead.

The default hotkey for the mod is "I," so simply press it when you want to bring up the directory. This directory includes nearly everything you need to know about Factorio. It's a great way for those just starting to gain a better understanding about the game. At the same time, it's useful for vets who may forget a thing or two and need a quick reminder.