Books, swords, signs and armor, all are tools that give Geralt his edge in the world of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The White Wolf didn’t earn his place as one of the strongest characters in the series without taking some performance-enhancing stimulants, though. After all, what’s a Witcher without their potions?

Related 7 Best Armor Sets in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Light, Medium, or Heavy, there's an armor best made for your playstyle and build in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Between locating formulas and fetching ingredients, your inventory is going to be cluttered with potions by the time you’re near the end of the game. Depending on Geralt’s toxicity levels, though, there’s a limit to the amount of potions he can imbibe. So, rather than risk making the poor man ill, it’s time to take note of the few potions a Witcher will need.

8 Fiend Decoction

Description Increases the amount of weight the witcher can carry without being overburdened. Charges 1 Duration 1800 Seconds Toxicity 50 Ingredients 1 × Dwarven Spirit

1 × Fiend Mutagen

1 × Hellebore Petals

1 × Fool's Parsley Leaves

1 × Arenaria

Looting is not just a must for every RPG player. It’s a need you can’t resist. Hard as you may try to avoid it, however, the chance of becoming overburdened is always high. It’s even harder when the only solution is to toss that piece of armor you picked up or that sword you found. So rather than lose items you plan to sell or dismantle, it’s best to invest in a Fiend Decoction.

Sure, saddlebags will increase your inventory, but some can be expensive to purchase, with the best only being available as special rewards. Until then, this handy potion will give you more room -- an increase of twenty inventory space. The only downside is you need to obtain a mutagen ingredient by killing a Fiend, which can be difficult as Fiends are some of the deadliest monsters in the game.

7 Killer Whale

Description Increases breath supply while underwater by 50% and improves vision while diving. Charges 3 Duration 180 Seconds Toxicity 15 Ingredients 2 × Dwarven Spirit

5 × Balisse Fruit

6 × Buckthorn

5 × Drowner Tongue

Being a Witcher involves a lot of exploring. Given how enormous the open world is, you’ll have a lot of ground to cover. That is until you run out of land and the only way forward is by swimming -- and there won’t always be a boat. In Witcher 3, swimming can be one of the easiest ways to get yourself killed, especially when the water is infested with something ugly that you can’t see in the murky waters.

Luckily, the Killer Whale potion can help up your chances of survival. Not only will it give extra air for Geralt to hold his breath longer, but it’ll also make it easier to see down there. Now, if only there was a way to fight back against undersea Drowners without relying on your flimsy crossbow.

6 Superior Cat

Description Grants sight in total darkness and immunity to hypnosis. Increases critical hit chance. Charges 5 Duration 180 Seconds Toxicity 15 Ingredients 1 × White Gull

1 × Enhanced Cat

4 × Berbercane Fruit

4 × Cortinarius

1 × Moleyarrow

1 × Allspice

1 × Aether

Darkness. It’s unavoidable. Whether it’s midnight, or a cave at the far end of the world, monsters seem to love thriving in darkness. Even with a Witcher’s advanced eyesight, little can be done about the dark. Sure, you can bring a torch, but that’ll just take up room, and you’ll need both hands for whatever’s lurking in the dark.

Thankfully, the Witchers of old prepared for this when they invented the Cat potion. True to its name, the potion will allow you to see better in the dark as if you had the eyes of a cat. Now there’s nowhere for those big nasties to hide. Well, so long as you don’t run out of vials. Yeah, you could always mod the game so it’s on every time it gets dark, but where’s the fun in that?

5 Troll Decoction

Description Regenerates Vitality during and outside of combat. Charges 1 Duration 1800 Seconds Toxicity 50 Ingredients 1 × Dwarven Spirit

1 × Troll Mutagen

1 × Crow's Eye

1 × Honeysuckle

This gem is a must-have for when you’re preparing for a hard fight. The Troll Decoction will not only heal Geralt throughout the fight, but with each enemy you strike down, you’ll get an extra boost to healing. You’re healing faster the more you kill. Unfortunately, this powerful potion comes with a slight problem, at least if you’re a Witcher with a conscience.

Related The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 7 Secrets And Easter Eggs From the anti-cheating surprise chort to a hidden Dark Souls reference, these are some of The Witcher 3's best easter eggs and secrets.

You need a Troll mutagen and the only way to obtain it is by killing one. Despite their ghastly appearance, most Trolls in Witcher 3 are relatively harmless. Sure, some may try to eat you, but a clever Witcher can easily outsmart these dimwitted giants. So, if you don’t want to bloody your hands with innocent Troll blood, head over to Skellige and seek the unmarked cave located on the road between Arinbjorn and Kaer Muire. There you’ll find a trio of hostile Trolls.

4 Succubus Decoction

Description Attack Power grows over the course of a fight until reaching a maximum threshold. Charges 1 Duration 1800 Seconds Toxicity 50 Ingredients 1 × Dwarven Spirit

1 × Succubus Mutagen

1 × Green Mold

1 × Allspice

Don’t let the name deter you. Despite being labeled after a race of monsters centered around sating their desires, the Succubus Decoction will turn you into a monster-slaying machine. The longer the fight lasts, the stronger you become as your attacks increase by 1%.

Simple as the list of ingredients may look, this is easily one of the most missable potions in the entire game. Over the course of Witcher 3, the player will only encounter two Succubi and they’re pretty much nonhostile toward you. Moral conundrums notwithstanding, if you wind up sparing them without realizing this, you can end up locking yourself out of one of the best potions in the game. Why, CD Project Red? Just why?

3 Superior Petri’s Philter

Description Increases Sign intensity. Extended duration. Signs always apply their special effects. Charges 5 Duration 90 Seconds Toxicity 25 Ingredients 1 × White Gull

1 × Enhanced Petri's Philter

4 × Arenaria

4 × Buckthorn

1 × Longrube

1 × Ranogrin

1 × Rubedo

Signs make for some of the biggest game-changers in all the Witcher series. From blowing enemies away with the force of Aard, to guarding yourself with the shield of Quen. Since you’re going to be using them throughout the game, you’d be foolish not to invest in the Petri’s Philter.

Even if you’re not going for a Signs Build, this potion will give your spells a boost, including the use of their bonus effects. What this means is every Sign comes with an extra kick. Say if your shield goes out, it’ll explode and harm whoever is attacking you, while Igni will ignite all enemies with a single blast. It may not turn Geralt into a wizard, but it’ll make him just as powerful as one.

2 Ekhidna Decoction

Description Performing actions that consume Stamina regenerates Vitality. Charges 1 Duration 1800 Seconds Toxicity 50 Ingredients 1 × Dwarven Spirit

1 × Ekhidna Mutagen

1 × Ribleaf

1 × Berbercane Fruit

Thanks to their mutations, all Witchers are gifted with advanced stamina. Which is why that yellow bar located under Geralt’s health bar should always be in your sights, as it’s what powers your attacks, maneuvers and your Signs. Now what if there was a potion that could turn your stamina use into health?

Enter the Ekhidna Decoction, a potion that almost breaks the game. Now you’ll heal from every bit of stamina consumed when using your Signs, performing an attack or just rolling. Find yourself in a losing situation, then just pop this potion and start running. By the time you’ve gained distance, you’ll have already recovered a good chunk of health.

1 Superior White Raffard's Decoction

Description Restores Vitality immediately and fully. Grants immunity to damage for a short duration. Charges 3 Duration 3 Seconds Toxicity 25 Ingredients 1 × White Gull

1 × Enhanced White Raffard's Decoction

4 × Ribleaf

4 × Bryonia

1 × Pringrape

1 × Bison Grass

1 × Vermilion

When it’s one Witcher against ten bandits, quality will always prevail over quantity, but it doesn’t mean you’ll always escape without scrapes. No matter how good you are you’re going to take a hit. Good as it is to have a fancy potion brewed from the mutation of a monster, nothing will ever outweigh a good old healing potion.

You can call it the Superior White Raffard's Decoction, it’s basically an instant heal potion with no build-up to toxicity. Plus, you get a bonus of protection against damage. Whether it’s the simple White Raffard's, or the superior, this is one of the first potions you’ll want to craft for every playthrough.

The Superior Swallow potion works just as well, though effects will vary.