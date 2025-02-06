Single-player games are all fine and dandy, with well-written narratives and pretty visuals. Multiplayer titles have also carved out their own massive space in the industry and are here to stay for as long as video games exist. If there's one feature that is on life support, however, it’s split-screen co-op, which was, at one point, a part of nearly every game, single-player or multiplayer. Sadly, as online multiplayer became dominant, developers slowly started to remove it from their games.

There are numerous instances where playing a game with a friend or family member over the internet just doesn’t work, and the inclusion of a split-screen mode come in clutch in such moments. Here are eight games with split-screen co-op on a console that’s on life support itself, the Xbox One.

8 Darksiders: Genesis

Horsemen Ride Together, Even in Split-Screen

Taking a fresh approach to the Darksiders franchise, Genesis brings its signature apocalyptic action to an isometric perspective while adding full split-screen co-op support. It also marks the first time players can take control of Strife, the gun-slinging Horseman of the Apocalypse, while his brother War, the protagonist of the first game, returns with his heavy-hitting swordplay.

The combat system maintains the series' depth through unique abilities like War's blade geyser and Strife's shadow clone, which can be combined between players for devastating team attacks. Throughout the campaign, both players level up independently and can customize their characters through the creature core system, collecting cores from defeated enemies to enhance different attributes and create specialized builds. The game also features puzzles and traversal challenges that often require both Horsemen to work together, making cooperation a necessity.

7 Rocket League

Soccer, But with Boosting Battle Cars

There’s nothing quite like Rocket League when it comes to sheer competitive fun in split-screen. This high-octane mix of soccer and demolition derby has been a hit since its release, offering fast-paced matches where players use rocket-powered cars to knock a giant ball into the opposing team’s goal. Built from the ground up with local multiplayer in mind, Rocket League's split-screen mode supports up to four players on a single Xbox One, with the screen dividing cleanly whether playing with two, three or four participants.

The local multiplayer extends beyond casual matches, allowing friends to team up in ranked matches, participate in special modes like Snow Day's ice hockey variant, or practice complicated aerial maneuvers in the free training mode. The physics-based gameplay creates endless possibilities for teamwork, from basic passing plays to advanced techniques like ceiling shots and flip resets that friends can practice together.

6 Borderlands 3

Loot and Shoot with a Friend, Just Like the Good Old Days

The Borderlands series has always been synonymous with cooperative chaos, and Borderlands 3 continues that tradition. Taking full advantage of the Xbox One's capabilities, Borderlands 3's split-screen mode lets two players experience the entire story campaign together, including all DLC content and endgame activities. On the newer-gen consoles, the game supports up to 4-player split screen.

The split-screen experience does come with some performance trade-offs, especially on older Xbox One models, where frame drops can be noticeable. The ability to dive into the looter-shooter action with a friend, however, completing missions and taking down massive bosses together, makes it well worth it. Each player maintains their own character progression, skill trees and inventory, and the signature humor and over-the-top action, especially in side quests, is tons more fun when there’s a friend laughing at the jokes right next to you.

5 Gears of War 4

Gears Together, Strong

Since the original Gears of War, the series has always prioritized cooperative gameplay and Gears of War 4 continues that tradition with both its campaign and Horde mode supporting split-screen. Set 25 years after Gears of War 3, the game follows JD Fenix, the son of Marcus Fenix, as he and his squad fight against a new enemy known as the Swarm, with the second player taking control of Del or Kait throughout the story.

The cover-based combat system works seamlessly on a split screen, with both players able to execute perfect active reloads and chainsaw executions without any performance drops. Beyond the campaign, local players can team up against AI enemies in Horde mode, fighting through fifty waves of increasingly-difficult enemies while building defenses and collecting power to upgrade their abilities. The versus mode supports a 2-player split-screen even in online matches, making Gears of War 4 one of the best options for a split-screen shooter on Xbox One.

4 It Takes Two

A Game That Can’t Be Played Alone (It’s in the Name)