Bloodthirsty vampires have been a part of movies, TV shows, books and games for many years now, and fans still keep asking for more. There's just something about the moral duality that comes with being a vampire and having to feed oneself while inflicting harm on another at the same time that's rare to find in any other type of character.

Every game that has vampires presents them in unique ways, sometimes garnering the player’s sympathy, and at other times, their hatred. Regardless of whether they were morally good or bad, here are eight vampires from video games that the fans generally consider to be the best renditions of the blood-sucking variety.

8 Detlaff

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Detlaff is no ordinary vampire; he's a Higher Vampire, a creature of immense power and complexity. Introduced in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, Detlaff serves as both a tragic villain and a misunderstood antihero. His monstrous form and ferocious abilities make him one of Geralt’s most formidable opponents, but his backstory reveals a character torn between his instincts and his emotions.

What makes Detlaff stand out is his humanity or lack thereof. Despite his vampiric nature, his actions are driven by love and betrayal, making him one of the most nuanced characters in the Witcher universe. His story explores themes of vengeance, loyalty and the moral gray areas that define The Witcher series. Facing him in combat is terrifying, but understanding his motivations is what leaves a lasting impression on players.

7 Carmilla

Castlevania Series

Carmilla is the quintessential femme fatale of the Castlevania series. As one of Dracula’s loyal generals, she exudes a blend of elegance, cruelty and power. Her character is inspired by the titular character of Sheridan Le Fanu’s gothic novella, Carmilla, which predated Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and in the Castlevania games, she embodies that same seductive danger.

She appeared in multiple Castlevania games, from Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest to a more prominent role in the Lords of Shadow games where she’s the Queen of Vampires and a formidable foe. It’s her commanding presence, cunning words and succubus-like demeanor that make her such a prominent vampire in all of the Castlevania games in which she appears.

6 Jeanette Voerman and Therese Voerman

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Few characters in gaming are as captivating as the Voerman twins, Jeanette and Therese, who could also be the same person with a split personality, something that isn’t clearly explained in the game. Found in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, these two sisters represent the fractured psyche of a single Malkavian vampire, offering a glimpse into the twisted world of the undead. Jeanette is wild, seductive and chaotic, while Therese is calculated, cold and commanding.

What makes the Voermans unforgettable is the depth of their characterization. Players must navigate their conflicting personalities, unraveling the mystery of their dual existence while deciding who to side with, or even convince them to coexist. Their presence in the game exemplifies the psychological horror and intrigue that defines Vampire: The Masquerade, something the players can look forward to in the second entry.

5 Dr Jonathan Reid

Vampyr

Dr. Jonathan Reid, as a character, is a unique take on the whole vampire archetype. As a newly-turned vampire and a doctor during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, Reid is caught between his Hippocratic oath and his insatiable thirst for blood. In Vampyr, players must navigate their moral dilemmas, deciding whether to feed on the innocent or find alternative ways to survive.

What sets Reid apart is his struggle for humanity. Unlike many vampires, who embrace their predatory nature, Reid resists, making him a deeply-empathetic character. His journey is one of self-discovery and sacrifice, and the choices players make impact not only his fate but the fate of an entire city. Vampyr shows players what it truly means to be a human trapped inside a monster's body, and Dr Jonathan Reid’s character delivers this dilemma flawlessly.

4 Michael Roa Valdamjong

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon

Arguably one of the most-unique vampires in gaming, Michael Roa Valdamjong, instead of having the inherent immortality that’s expected of a vampire, can easily be killed. Roa, however, has the special ability to change bodies whenever defeated, with whichever body he possesses morphing into a vampire. With this ability, he has spent centuries drinking blood and making entire towns of people his servants.

Unlike many other video game vampires, nothing about Roa is portrayed as camp or silly. From start to finish, he's treated as a horrifying serial killer whose mere presence in scenes will put the players on the edge of their seats in fright. Roa dragging people into alleyways to feast or violently breaking a chair because he stubbed his toe swiftly turns Tsukihime from a romantic game into a horror title.

3 Count Dracula

Castlevania Series

Count Dracula is arguably the most iconic vampire across all media, but his fame in video games is restricted only to the Castlevania series, where he reigns supreme as the lord of darkness. As the primary antagonist in nearly every game, Dracula is the embodiment of power and malevolence. His transformations, from a regal figure to a monstrous beast, are as legendary as the Belmont clan’s efforts to defeat him.

Dracula’s story is one of eternal loss and vengeance, as he repeatedly rises to wreak havoc on the living, only to be defeated again. His presence looms large over the Castlevania franchise and each iteration of him brings a new level of depth and terror. Still, he's a character so timeless that his name has become synonymous with the term “vampire,” with many people confusing the two.

2 Kain

Legacy of Kain Series

Kain is one of the most-complex and morally-ambiguous vampires in gaming history. As the protagonist, and sometimes antagonist, of the Legacy of Kain series, his journey is one of corruption, power and redemption. Kain begins as a nobleman turned vampire, but his evolution into a manipulative, godlike figure is a masterclass in character development.

The Legacy of Kain series explores themes of fate, free will and the cyclical nature of power, with Kain at its center. His commanding voice, ruthless demeanor and tragic past make him one of the most unforgettable vampires in gaming.

1 Lady Dimitrescu

Resident Evil Village

Lady Alcina Dimitrescu became an instant sensation upon her debut in Resident Evil Village. Standing nearly nine-and-a-half feet tall, this vampiric matriarch commands attention with a menacing demeanor and graceful conduct.

What makes Lady Dimitrescu truly iconic is her ability to blend elegance with terror. Her pursuit of Ethan Winters, the protagonist of the game, is nerve-wracking, but her moments of calm, where she speaks with poise and grace, are equally captivating. Lady Dimitrescu is a character that redefined what it means to be a vampire in modern gaming, and her legacy, along with the countless memes, will undoubtedly endure for years to come.