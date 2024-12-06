Everyone needs money, whether it's in real life or a video game. Earning money in real life is hard, but doing it in a game isn’t only easy, but also a fun way to pass the time. A good open-world game should have multiple ways to earn money and a bunch of ways for players to invest this in-game money.

Thankfully, Grand Theft Auto 5 has no shortage of ways for players to earn money, and these eight are the most profitable ones.

8 Win Street Races

Speeding Pays

Street racing is one of the most fun ways to make money in GTA 5. Unlocked after completing the "Shift Work" mission for Hao, these races are only available to Franklin, from evening through to first daylight, with generous cash prizes for landing in the first place. To maximize their earnings, players should use Franklin’s special ability, which will let them slow down time, accelerate faster than their opponents and take tight corners while avoiding high-speed collisions.

It’s also worth investing in a fast, upgraded car to get an edge. Vehicles like the Dinka Jester or Pegassi Zentorno are great choices. Winning races will not only add an extra bank to Franklin’s account, but also improve his driving skills.

7 Rob Stores

A Quick but Risky Payday

Robbing convenience stores is a quick and easy way to earn some extra bucks before going to the next mission marker. There are nearly twenty stores spread out over Los Santos and Blaine County which can be targeted by any of the three protagonists. To rob the store, players should simply walk into a shop, aim their weapon at the cashier and watch as they hurriedly empty the register into the player’s pockets.

Players should be ready to shoot the cashier if they pull out a weapon on them and make sure they shoot any additional registers in the store to get the maximum loot. They should also be prepared to flee quickly, as robberies immediately attract police attention.

6 Steal From Armored Trucks

ATM on the Roads

Armored trucks are roaming cash vaults in GTA 5, offering some of the biggest one-time payouts in the game’s free roam. Players can identify these vehicles by their unique green-and-white color and their Gruppe6 logo. To loot one, simply shoot the back doors with a powerful weapon or plant sticky bombs to blow them open.

Timing is crucial and players should keep an eye out for these trucks, and when the opportunity presents itself, they can follow them till they stop at ATMs or a traffic light before making their move. There will be a heated police chase afterward, so players should have a fast vehicle on them for a quick getaway.

5 Maude’s Bail Bond Missions

Fairly Easy $10k

Exclusive only to Trevor, Maude Eccles’ missions send players on bounty-hunting missions, tasking Trevor with capturing fugitives for cash rewards. These missions are more than just lucrative -- they're fun, entirely illegal and morally questionable, making them a perfect fit for Trevor’s chaotic persona. While Maude offers a smaller payout if the target dies, using non-lethal weapons like the stun gun to incapacitate them doubles the payout.

The bounties are spread across various locations, and players are given only an approximate location of the target, leaving it up to them to use their detective senses to find their actual location. Completing all bounties also unlocks the Stone Hatchet, making this side activity worthwhile beyond just the money.

4 Invest in the Stock Market

Play the Long Game

The stock market is one of the most lucrative sources of income in GTA 5, especially when tied to Lester’s assassination missions, which are discussed later on. But players will have to be a bit smart about where they make their investments because this is a double-edged sword.

Things work like this: players pick a stock that’s low at that time, invest in it as much as they want to, wait for a few days for it to go up and sell it when they feel like it has hit its peak. Waiting for too long to sell can also be dangerous since it might start dropping. An easy hack is to save before investing in a stock, see how the market proceeds, and if things don’t go their way, you can just load your old save.

3 Nuclear Waste Collection

An Underwater Goldmine

Nuclear waste collection might not sound glamorous, but it’s a profitable side-activity in the game. After completing the Merryweather Heist, players can purchase the Sonar Collections Dock for $250,000, which is an initial investment they’ll have to make to gain access to a submersible. This submarine will let them explore the ocean floor to locate barrels of nuclear waste scattered across it.

Each barrel nets players $23,000 and collecting all 30 barrels rewards an extra $250,000. This activity isn’t particularly challenging but requires patience and a keen eye.

2 Assassination Missions

Killing for Profit

Lester’s assassination missions, which become available to Franklin after the Fame or Shame mission, are a goldmine for players who listen to dialogues carefully and plan accordingly. Each mission directly influences the stock market, creating opportunities to make millions. The best strategy is to complete these missions after finishing the main story since players have the most money to invest at that time.

For instance, before the "Hotel Assassination" mission, players should invest in Betta Pharmaceuticals using all three characters. After completing the hit, sell these shares within 24 in-game hours, and after 72 hours, invest all the money in Bilkington Research, which should have hit its lowest point. After another 72 hours, the value for Bilkington Research should have returned to its normal levels, at which point players should sell the stock for maximum profit, which can easily double the money for all three characters.

I didn’t pay much heed to Lester telling Franklin about how the assassination missions would affect the stock market, but when I reached the last assassination mission, I had played around with the stock market and had somewhat figured out how it worked. And then during the last mission, everything just clicked and I quickly invested in the stocks of Fruit Computers before the hit. After seeing the amount of profit I had made, I regretted not doing this for every assassination mission.

1 Complete Story Mission

Just Play the Game

Story missions are not just essential for advancing the narrative, they’re also some of the most rewarding activities players can do in terms of cash. Major heists like "The Big Score" or "The Jewel Store Job" offer massive payouts depending on how well players plan and execute them.

Always choose skilled crew members for optimal performance, even if they take a bigger cut, as incompetent crew members might die or get into an accident during the getaway, losing all the money or jewelry they were carrying on them. Players can also replay missions to improve their performance and secure a bigger share.

