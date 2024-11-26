With over thirty years in the business, Doom isn’t slowing down anytime soon. At least not with such a dedicated community pushing out mod after mod. And many of these mods help you forget that the game is decades old.

Some mods feel like an entirely new game, while others add cool new weapons or levels to keep things exciting. These mods are a must-have if you’re ready to elevate your Doom experience.

8 Heretical Doom

A Touch of Fantasy

Have you ever wondered what Doom would look like in a fantasy-like setting? Well, the Heretical Doom mod will paint that picture for you and it does so by making you ridiculously overpowered.

But that power comes with a catch: it’s a brutal experience. The combat is consistently fast-paced and difficult even if you have the best gear. It’s fun to play around in as you can battle the same monsters, but now with magic and mystic weapons.

7 High Noon Drifter

Back in the Wild West

Blend your love of Westerns with the fast-paced shooting of Doom and you have the High Noon Drifter mod. You get to slip on the boots of a gunslinger using more low-tech weapons that blend better with the theme.

It’s one of the simpler mods out there that leaves a big impact. If you could only ever install a single mod (and you’ve had dreams of being a cowboy), make this your go-to download.

6 Jenesis

Add More Destruction to Your Game

For any fan who felt like Doom needed something more, then you’ve been missing out on Jenesis. It’s a megawad add-on that gives you more than thirty new levels. You can appreciate new custom monsters on top of everything else.

And these new levels are anything but easy. But if it’s a challenge you want after spending so much time with the familiar levels and beasts, then you may very well appreciate the difficulty scaling once you reach the later levels.

5 Project Brutality

Exceptional Difficulty Tweaks

Once an add-on for Brutal Doom, Project Brutality soared beyond its humble roots to become a fully-realized mod. It’s a great way to enhance the game without changing the core of it. What it does is changes how enemies behave, the overall difficultyvand adds weapons.

But the best part about the mod is that it allows you to personalize your playstyle. Scale the difficulty to how you see fit, upgrade weapons, and learn to adapt to the changing enemy behavior.

4 Bloom

When Horror Meets Horror

The Bloom mod offers us a crossover between Doom and Blood, another classic horror game . They both already shared similar gameplay styles, and the mod works overall as an exciting fan sequel to Doom II.

You can face down dozens of new monsters alongside creatures from both Doom and Blood. Same goes for the map designs that steadily increase in difficulty, forcing you to adapt the longer you play. The mod is practically built for old-school fans.

3 Aliens TC

A Homage to a Classic

A mod designed after one of the most classic sci-fi horror franchises? Who wouldn’t want to dive into the Aliens TC mod? There are numerous out there now, but the OG is still one of the best.

Created by Justin Fisher, the mod has everything you could want to pay respect to the Xenomorph. It can surprise you by dropping from the ceiling, there are egg-releasing Face Huggers and you can even confront the queen.

2 Total Chaos

All About the Horror

If you want to transform the shooter vibe of Doom into an unabashed survival horror, you need the Total Chaos mod. It’s a total conversion (TC) mod that pits you against new fiends on a remote island. Once run by coal miners, the island is loaded with monstrous creations.

There’s a great deal of weapons added. With such limited resources, it’s more ideal for you to lean into the melee aspect, pushing you to get up close with these creatures and truly fight for your survival.

1 Ashes 2063

Battle in the Wastelands

Speaking of transforming the original game, Ashes 2063 is another TC mod that practically drops you into another world. From mutants to raiders, the mod puts you squarely in the middle of a post-apocalypse setting.

The inspiration from games like Fallout is evident throughout, which makes the mod the perfect gift for fans of the other popular series. It’s a fun way to test your skills against various enemies using a host of different weapons.