Debuting back in 1996, Lara Croft left a permanent impact on the gaming industry and pop culture. The British icon has undergone several changes, but she’s still instantly recognizable. But with her ever-evolving video games, which stand out as the greatest Tomb Raider games of all time?

It’s a tough question to answer. Many enjoy the nostalgia that comes with the classics , while others fully embrace the change from reboots. Still, some games edge out the rest, whether with storytelling, design or Lara’s overall characterization.

I remember watching my older brother consume the original Tomb Raider when I was just 5 years old, sitting there waiting for my chance to play. I’ll admit to quickly idolizing Lara Croft, so the ranking of the entries here will be colored somewhat based on personal experience.

8 Shadow of the Tomb Raider

From Raiding Tombs to Starting an Apocalypse

The end of the Survivor trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider holds no punches. It hammers home the not-so-savory aspects of raiding tombs and taking treasure that doesn’t belong to you or your culture. Lara is called out plenty of times for selfishness. Our hero has become the villain in someone else’s story. Controversial? Of course. Yet it was refreshing to witness and play, adding another human layer to this modern interpretation of Lara Croft. Plus, the gameplay is thoroughly exciting. From covering yourself in mud for stealth play, to the more realistic and satisfying gunplay, the gameplay alone makes the game worth it.

7 Tomb Raider 2

The First of Many Sequels

Tomb Raider 2 was the first sequel to the original, laying the foundation for Lara to become the icon she is today. Not much changed from the original game, but it still stands out as one of the greatest Tomb Raider games thanks to how well it expanded on the OG.

There were new ways to explore the world around us. No longer would shallow water hinder our approach as Lara could now walk through it. Such a mundane thing was seen as remarkable back in its time. And we could drive now. The little things always bring a pleasant wave of nostalgia.

6 Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation

A Supposed Swan Song

Going on epic adventures and shooting down bad guys was fun and all, but Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation let fans see who Lara was as a person. It starts with a teenage Lara Croft training with her mentor in a tutorial section that blends effortlessly into the story. It also leads into rather dark territory compared to the previous additions to the franchise. Perhaps because it was supposed to be our final time with the character.

Regardless of any behind-the-scenes issues creating the game, there was incredible care put into it. The puzzles were far more enjoyable this time around for anyone who appreciated a strategic approach. And the storyline of not only becoming better than your mentor, but having to fight against them, provides more depth to Lara. It always makes the game exciting to boot up again.

5 Tomb Raider (1996)

An Introduction to an Icon

It would feel insulting if the list didn’t include a nod to the OG. Tomb Raider introduced us to a woman who would soon leave her mark in fiction history as one of the most popular and highly-regarded leading ladies. Was her design both cool and questionable? Yes. But it was cool, especially to an impressionable young girl like myself who always craved more role models.

There’s no time to catch your breath either as you’re thrown right into the action when you start the game. It gave fans an immediate impression of who Lara is: a double-pistol-wielding archaeologist willing to go to great lengths for the sake of exploration.

4 Rise of the Tomb Raider

A Mix of Old and New

Seeing how successful the 2013 reboot was, Rise of the Tomb Raider had quite the shoes to fill. It did the job rather well. Lara undergoes a new adventure, but the events from the previous game (and the PTSD that follows) still linger. It’s an enjoyable foray into her mental state that goes along with the usual fun gameplay elements.

Compared to the first, this one features puzzles that resemble the original games. With the release of Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Edition, we get to enjoy not just extra content, but we could also set up Lara in her classic outfits. If you just want to bask in the lore, you can even jump into combat-free mode and discover everything Croft Manor has to offer.

3 Tomb Raider: Legend

Refined Controls and an Engaging Story

When Tomb Raider: Legend arrived on the scene, we saw a more polished Lara Croft. Gone were the uneasy controls from previous games that saw you hurling to your death more often than not. Now, things were smoother. Lara is as agile as someone with her skills should be, making the gameplay far more enjoyable than you’d expect.

The fighting could stand to be more interesting rather than dealing with your typical, cardboard bad guys and usual weapons. But that aside, the exploration excelled. There were feats you never could accomplish with her before. That on top of the lovely story that adds even more depth to Lara easily places Legend as one of the greatest Tomb Raider games of all time.

2 Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Revisiting the Classic with a New Spin

It’s understandable that some fans, new or old, won’t like to drive down nostalgia lane with the original game. Granted, it did not age that well. But there’s nothing particularly wrong with that as many people enjoy the retro style. Even so, Tomb Raider: Anniversary came out at the right time. It’s a total remake of the original and it’s worth playing through.

Not only do we appreciate improvements in graphics, but it also connects with the storyline from Legend. It’s faithful to the OG as we get to revisit the same areas, but it's simply enhanced with a more modern look at Lara we’ve come to enjoy.

1 Tomb Raider (2013)

Change is on the Horizon

The most recent reboot of our beloved archeologist saw quite the discussion. She was different. Some of the games that followed the first three attempted to give her a more realistic appearance, but 2013 Tomb Raider did a 180 on her looks whether fans liked it or not. Instead, she now resembled someone you could actually meet.

Not only that, but the introduction of her new VA Camilla Luddington rounded everything out as she skillfully made every line feel real. Lara was real. She was flawed, yet still courageous. She got hurt. She got back up. She learned and adapted. Paired with the phenomenal combat and exploration system, you had yourself a fun and engaging reboot befitting the iconic character.