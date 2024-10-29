Life Is Strange is all about choices, big and small. Some weigh on you long after you’ve turned off the game. They may not all be life or death, but that doesn't diminish the impact.

Which is perfect. Although an adventure game, the Life Is Strange franchise should offer tough decisions. It encourages you to consider everything and weigh the consequences of each choice. It's true whether these choices are game-changing or centered around romance.

As Double Exposure is a recent release, the following only takes LiS, LiS 2, Before the Storm and True Colors into consideration.

8 Steph or Ryan

Arguably the Best Love Interests

Usually when you play a choice-centric game with some romance, many find themselves falling more for one character over another. Well, Life Is Strange: True Colors decided to challenge that with Steph and Ryan.

Both of these characters are wonderfully written and both of them connect to Alex on various levels. There may be a hiccup with Ryan, but it is understandable. Deciding which of these two loving characters to be with can easily make a player hesitate.

7 Rachel and Her Dad

Shielding Her from Heartbreak

In Before the Storm , we see just how much of a daddy’s girl Rachel is. That is until she catches him doing something unsavory. But that’s not the hardest LiS decision you’re faced with here. Instead, Chloe can put the final nail in the coffin based on what she learns.

We get to decide whether to tell Rachel the truth about her biological mother or allow that little secret to drift away. The truth will wreck Rachel, of course, but if you make additional choices throughout the game, you may unlock a secret cutscene of her and her bio mom. Keeping her in the dark leaves her blissfully unaware of her father’s worst deeds, but it begs the question: is ignorance truly bliss?

6 Telling Riley the Truth

A Matter of Staying or Leaving

Riley, much like Gabe, is one of the sweetest characters in True Colors. The second she looks up at Alex when they first meet in the shop, she looks as bright and open as the flowers blooming around her. That’s why deciding whether to tell Riley her grandmother Eleanor has Alzheimer's is one of the toughest choices in Life Is Strange.

The thing about Riley is that she’s ambitious. She wants to go to college and discover the world. But she’s also a caring and loyal granddaughter who wouldn’t dare leave Eleanor if she knew how sick she was. So, do you keep this secret and let her live her dreams? Or do you reveal the truth so she can stay and care for Eleanor and the flower shop?

5 Eleanor’s Memory of Gabe

Spare the Pain

Speaking of Eleanor, her mental health declines throughout True Colors. Worst of all: she doesn’t remember Gabe dying. Alex is faced with the choice to reveal the truth about Gabe’s death to her or leave her in the dark. This is a tough decision on a moral basis.

On one hand, not telling Eleanor the truth will save her from a world of pain. She cared deeply for Gabe and we know how his death would affect her and her already frail psyche. But on the other hand, telling her the truth gives her the space to properly mourn him.

4 Reveal Daniel’s Power

A Hard-Fought Secret to Keep

During Life Is Strange 2, brothers Sean and Daniel experience trials that no one their age should. But Daniel’s growing telekinesis powers can start getting them into more trouble. Unfortunately, Daniel is also young and not prone to listening. So, when it’s time to tell little Chris the truth or not, the consequences can be deadly.

Informing Chris of the truth keeps him from harm, but allowing him to think he's a superhero gets him hit by a cop car. The hard thing about this is that Daniel can go against your wishes and do the opposite of what you tell him if he doesn't respect you enough.

3 Charlotte’s Anger

How Far is Too Far?

The town takes Gabe’s death hard, but his girlfriend Charlotte is understandably having a harder time with it all. It caused her to pull away, particularly from Alex whom she had started developing a solid friendship. But thanks to Alex’s abilities, she can take Charlotte’s anger away.

Manipulating someone’s emotions to that extent without their consent is a murky area to be in. You’re doing it for her, to help her move on from her trauma. But that’s the problem: there’s no way she can ever truly move on if you take away the chance for her to feel and embrace everything. But she is miserable, hurting and full of rage. It's almost like a double-sided sword.

2 Surrender or Run

To Cross the Border or Not

The climactic point in Sean and Daniel's journey sees them at the Mexican border, but the police have set up there. Sean has two choices: run or stay. If we stay, we turn ourselves in. Daniel is now left without his big brother to look after him.

Alternatively, you can run. You can tell Daniel to move the blockade and continue on with your newfound life. The only problem here is that there are different endings based on your actions throughout the game. You can get something totally different that may be happier or not-so-happy.

1 Arcadia Bay vs Chloe

Was it All Worth It?

Ah, the age-old “Bae over Bay” debate in the Life Is Strange fandom. The “bae” of course being Chloe. It addresses the final major decision in the game of whether you want to sacrifice Chloe or sacrifice Arcadia Bay to the storm. It seems like it was always close to a 50-50 split.

If you think about it, LiS does seem like it's teaching Max how to let go. Which would then lead to choosing "Bay." But we also know we've spent the whole game saving Chloe and going along with trying to find out what happened to Rachel Amber. Letting her die without the memories of the time they spent together seems like a waste. So, what do you do? Well, you do what's in your heart. Either way, Max loses something in the process.