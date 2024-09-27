Key Takeaways Horror games often place you in situations where running and hiding are your only options for survival.

Titles like Clock Tower: Rewind, Limbo, and SOMA prioritize puzzle-solving and stealth over combat.

Games like Five Nights at Freddy's and Alien: Isolation emphasizes strategic hiding and evasion tactics to outsmart enemies.

Whether you’re chased down by a killer or a monster, horror games keep you in peril. Most often, you’ll wind up with your back against the wall where you have two choices: fight or flight. But what if fighting doesn’t work? What if all you can do is run, hide and pray that you make it out alive?

If you’re eager for a game to keep your heart racing, there are several horror gems where fighting back isn’t the right choice. Instead, you must find some way to run, hide, solve a puzzle or escape. These are the titles that never seem to give you any breathing room.

8 Clock Tower: Rewind

A Terrifying Trip Down Nostalgia Lane

When Clock Tower first dropped in the ‘90s, it successfully captured the classic horror film vibe. And the Rewind version effortlessly holds on to that aesthetic. You play as Jennifer who must solve puzzles around a massive mansion. At the same time, a crazed killer named Scissorman randomly arrives to hunt you down, and all you can do is run and hide.

It’s a beautifull-haunting 2D experience. If you get Clock Tower: Rewind, you can enjoy the new content or play in the original mode to embrace the frightening nostalgia of ‘90s horror.

7 Limbo

A Child’s Worst Nightmare

It’s bad enough for adults in horror games. Children seem to have a terrible time. Limbo follows a young boy navigating, you guessed it, limbo. It’s a bleak, dreary world filled with monsters. And all you can do in the shoes of this young child is keep moving.

This indie adventure offers unique puzzles in a haunting environment. There’s no defense you have either and the atmosphere feels so much more hopeless considering the age of our protagonist.

6 Five Nights at Freddy’s

Have a Killing Time with these Animatronics

If you want a horror game that zeroes in on running and hiding, you can’t go wrong with Five Nights at Freddy’s. This incredibly popular franchise expanded from its humble roots, but it’s no less frightening. You can’t exactly fight off the murderous animatronics inside Fazebear’s Pizza, can you?

Strategy is key to your survival. You must learn how the individual animatronics work, know when to run and know when to hide. It’s a clever take on a horror game and I highly recommend you try out the other titles in the franchise.

5 Little Nightmares

A Disturbing Size Difference

Little Nightmares and its sequel are some of the most nerve-wracking times you can have in a horror game that doesn’t let you fight back. As you take on the role of Six, a tiny character, everyone else around you are massive. And if they see you, you know it’s time to run and hide.

The shadows are your best friends in this game. As it has some of the most gut-churning chases in a horror video game , you don’t want to mess up. All it takes is one of these distorted-looking people to get too close.

4 SOMA

Isolated Deep in the Atlantic Ocean

The ocean can be a scary place and SOMA highlights just as frightening things can get. It’s a psychological horror experience that touches on your sense of self. As you navigate an underwater research center, you’re tasked to find out exactly what happened.

You also think you’re alone, but of course you’re not. It’s a truly unsettling horror game that doesn’t give you real tools to fight off anything. There’s a mixture of disturbing elements too from corrupted humans to dangerous robots.

3 Alien: Isolation

A Highly-Intelligent Deadly Alien

If you know the Alien franchise, then you know there’s nothing dumb about the xenomorph. That intelligence is put front and center in Alien: Isolation. As you take on the role of Amanda Ripley, you find yourself in a game of cat and mouse where the cat can kill you with one swipe.

You can’t defeat a xenomorph, so your main concern is hiding out from it. But remember: it’s smart. The AI is designed to learn your movements, so if you keep hiding in the same spot, the xenomorph will start looking in that spot.

2 Outlast

Horrifying Experiments Run Rampant

The Outlast franchise is well-known in the horror gaming world and with good reason. It’s as scary as you can get seeing as it lives up to its genre of survival horror. You aren’t some incredible fighter; you’re just a journalist caught up in a deadly asylum.

The game leans heavily on stealth and parkour skills as you’ll be doing a lot of hiding and a lot of running. You never know when one of the asylum inmates will spring up on you. Plus, it’s dark. Take care to replace the batteries on your camera to use the night vision feature.

1 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Surviving in a Nightmare World

You may have woken up without your memory, but your mental predicament won’t stop these creatures from killing you. Amnesia: The Dark Descent is another popular horror game where you must run and hide instead of fight.

Not only are you contending with actual monsters, but Daniel, the protagonist, has a fractured mind. You can encounter hallucinations all the same as running head-first into a deadly beast eager to rip you apart. Your only defense is hiding, but take care of the shadows as the darkness can further damage your mental state.