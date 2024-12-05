Piltover and its inhabitants didn’t typically have the most meaningful lore in League of Legends, yet it was still translated into one of history's most memorable animated shows. Even Riot is adapting the in-game lore to reflect the well-rounded Champions in Arcane, which leaves us eager for more.

Related Top 10 Best League of Legends Champions in Arcane, Ranked Many fans know some League Champions thanks to Arcane, and the show only continues to highlight just how rich the lore behind these characters are.

Runeterra is big, to put it in simple terms, and it’s begging for the Arcane spin. The elevated designs (let’s face it: Champs like Vi and Caitlyn looked miles better in the show) beautiful artwork and richer lore are too good an opportunity to pass up for many other League Champions.

8 Miss Fortune

The Bounty Hunter

• Region: Bilgewater

There’s no denying that Miss Fortune gives off fan-service energy, but she’s thankfully far more than her looks. She uses it to her advantage though, and under the surface, she’s cunning, calculated and a strong leader.

Her backstory and childhood trauma can give Vi and Jinx a run for their money. Surviving an attempted murder after witnessing her parents being killed hardened our charismatic pirate. There’s great character building here, and if the spin-offs ever venture further into Runeterra, Miss Fortune can pull an audience with ease.

7 Rell

The Iron Maiden

• Region: Noxus

Not everyone in Noxus follows their government. Just look at Rell. She’s a bundle of rage and magic, a perfectly-deadly combination toward anyone who supports Noxus. All this is thanks to the fact that she was raised under the Black Rose’s thumb thanks to her magical ability to manipulate metal.

Related All Magic Weapons | Elden Ring Everything you need to know about Magic Weapons in Elden Ring.

Her powers alone will work well if shown in Arcane style. She transforms her metal horse-like mount into body armor. It can’t get much cooler than that. Plus, she’s merciless, often lets her anger blind her and she was unknowingly groomed to be able to stand up against Mordekaiser. It’ll be more shocking if she’s not in the spin-off.

6 Viego

The Ruined King

• Region: Camavor

On the notion of trauma, Viego has it by the bag loads. There’s enough lore on him to fill a library, but who’s to say we can’t have more? Transforming this League Champion into the Arcane style can only work in his favor. He went from a lazy leader to a pretty big villain, one who’s not even alive anymore.

Viego allowed his arrogance and his obsession with his wife to get in the way of his duties, getting his kingdom destroyed and eventually himself. There’s plenty to unpack with him, and everything he experiences with his wife, her unwanted resurrections and his transformation into a wraith makes for excellent TV.

5 Irelia

The Blade Dancer

• Region: Ionia

Since we’re venturing into Ionia in the Arcane spin-offs, a great Champion to bring into the fold is Irelia. The young woman serves as a resistance fighter against the Noxian occupation of her homeland, utilizing gracefulness and skill in battle to protect her people. She works as a fun comparison to Ekko and his Firelights.

What’s incredible is her strong connection to Swain (a Champ I’ll get into later on). She cut off the man’s arm, propelling his story down a different path. This means Irelia can pop up in either the Noxus or Ionia-centric shows (or both).

4 Fiddlesticks

The Ancient Fear

• Region: Demacia

Fiddlesticks isn’t just a funny word someone would use when they’re trying not to swear. In League of Legends, this Champion is a horror tale brought to life. The demon is more myth than anything, but he’s very much real, created by a child at that. He relentlessly feeds off fear, and in a place like Demacia, that's becoming easier by the minute.

If brought to life Arcane-style, we can only imagine how terrifying this scarecrow-like demon would be. Even those that understand magic in the lore can’t wrap their heads around Fiddlesticks. All we know is he’s a fear demon who isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

3 Swain

The Noxian Grand General

• Region: Noxus

Swain appearing in an Arcane spin-off is a given thanks to the six-eyed raven we saw in the final episode. There’s some debate if the raven meant he was watching or the demon Raum himself was. Seeing that Arcane takes place after Noxus invaded Ionia (and Swain only received the powers afterwards in League lore), it’s likely we met Raum.

That means we’re due for a Swain appearance. There are numerous routes to take too to make for entertaining TV from the beginning invasion of Ionia to how Swain loss his battle and turned to a demon for power. Just how Mel will play into all that since the raven followed her remains to be seen.

2 LeBlanc

The Deceiver

• Region: Noxus

Although never named in Arcane, it’s agreed that LeBlanc debuted in season two. Mel outright called the faceless shapeshifting woman “Deceiver,” one of the mage’s many nicknames. And if she saw her face like she claims (something the manipulative mage seemed impressed with), it’s more than likely LeBlanc has a role to play in the future.

What’s not to enjoy about her? She’s the matron of the Black Rose, one of the few who betrayed the brutal warlord Mordekaiser, and an all-around powerful mage. You never know if you’re speaking to her or one of her clones. And that alone can make her a worrying enemy or your best ally.

1 Mordekaiser

The Iron Revenant

• Region: Noxus

Speaking of murderous warlord mages, Mordekaiser is the boogeyman. He’s been gone for centuries, yet those who know worry about his impending return. The man (if you can call him that anymore) thrived on necromancy and building a loyal army of slaves.

Having LeBlanc and others betray him, sealing him away in his own death realm, can turn him into quite the villain in a spin-off show. It makes what Viktor did look tame in comparison. As long as the animation and artwork remains as jaw-dropping as it was in Arcane, we would be in for a treat.