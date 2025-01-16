People love to do things in video games that they cannot or find difficult to do do in real life. One of the best examples of this is parkour. Climbing buildings, jumping across rooftops and scaling skyscrapers might sound like the perfect way to live for select few people, but the remaining majority would rather sit at home and watch parkour videos than go and risk their lives for an adrenaline rush.

Related 10 Best Couch Co-Op Games on Xbox Game Pass With these couch co-op experiences on Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be laughing, cheering, and maybe shouting at your co-op partner all night long.

Thankfully, over the years, there have been video game releases that capture the thrill of parkour far better than any online video could, and these nine represent the best in the genre.

9 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

With Great Power Comes Great Parkour Capabilities

Much more refined than it was in the first game, the parkour in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may not be the traditional kind, but it’s undeniably thrilling. Swinging through New York City as Peter Parker or Miles Morales might not be what’s typically considered parkour, but it's a thrill unlike any other. The fluid transitions between web-slinging, wall-running and ground-based traversal create a seamless experience that is the core essence of the web-crawler’s existence.

What sets this game apart is its attention to detail; animations change depending on the surroundings and both Spideys have unique styles. Miles moves with youthful energy, while Peter’s movements are refined from years of experience. The addition of web wings in this sequel further expands the player’s ability to traverse the city with speed and flair, adding a touch of wingsuit flying to a superhero game that fans of extreme sports games will love.

8 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Jumping and Climbing to Treasure

Nathan Drake owns every cliff he climbs far better than any rock-climbing professional ever could. In Uncharted 4, parkour serves the occasional change of pace in a game filled with action sequences, jaw-dropping visuals and towering heights. These moments where Nathan is scaling ancient ruins, leaping across precarious ledges and using ropes to swing through dangerous gaps are tense and beautifully crafted.

While not purely a parkour game, traversal is a huge part of Uncharted 4 and its predecessor’s DNA. The controls feel intuitive and the environments are designed to push the player’s problem-solving skills. The one thing this game manages to do much better than any other is to make its parkour moments feel like cinema; the spectacle of these set-piece moments feels like they were ripped right straight from an action flick.

7 Ghostrunner

The Cyberpunk We Never Knew We Needed

Ghostrunner is a high-octane, first-person parkour/action title where every move counts. Set in a dystopian cyberpunk world, players control a cyber-ninja who uses wall-running, grappling hooks, and time-slowing mechanics to dodge laser bullets and slice through enemies while navigating perilous environments.

The fluid parkour mechanics demand precision. One wrong move and it’s back to the last checkpoint. But every time players nail a sequence -- wall-running over a pit of death, dodging gunfire, and taking out an enemy in midair -- it’s incredibly satisfying. The difficulty curve is steep, but for those who love a challenge, it’s a rewarding adrenaline rush.

6 Sunset Overdrive

Punk Rock Parkour

Sunset Overdrive is what would happen if Tony Hawk’s skateboarding took steroids and put players in a colorful, post-apocalyptic world where energy drinks have turned people into monsters. Parkour is essential if players want to survive in the game long enough to see the credits roll. Running along walls, grinding on power lines and bouncing off cars keep the momentum alive as players take down hordes of zombies high on energy drinks.

Related 9 Best Zombie Games to Play with Friends From ZombiU to Back 4 Blood and World War Z, here are some of the most enging zombie titles with multiplayer offerings.

The traversal system is fast and chaotic but surprisingly easy to master. The game rewards creativity, and stringing together moves with style increases the score and unlocks powerful abilities, tying itself into the progression system.

5 Dishonored

A Deadly Combo of Stealth and Parkour

Parkour in Dishonored is about freedom. Creativity is at the root of everything the players do in the game, whether it's scaling the rooftops to skip the enemies on the ground, or using supernatural powers to possess a rat and stay hidden from clockwork soldiers. Set in the dark, steampunk-inspired city of Dunwall, the parkour mechanics are extremely varied and give players the freedom to approach every mission the way they want to; go in guns blazing or silently eliminate targets from the shadows.

What makes Dishonored unique is how it integrates parkour into its stealth gameplay. The verticality of the environments challenges players to think outside the box, as every surface is a potential path, and the fluid animations make every leap and climb feel natural.

4 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The Original King of Parkour

While there had been 2D platformers that could be considered a parkour in some way, it was Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time that brought a 3-dimensional, parkour-intensive genre to the world of video games. It combines acrobatic movement with mind-bending puzzles, creating a timeless experience that’s just as fun to go back to twenty years later as it was on day one, provided that players can digest the dated graphics. The Prince’s ability to run on walls, swing from poles and leap across impossible gaps is extremely graceful and satisfying.

The rewind mechanic adds an extra layer of strategy, letting players experiment with different routes and correct their mistakes. All of this for the first game of a series, and dare I say, the genre, is something that deserves a lot of praise.

3 Assassin’s Creed Unity

Scaling Paris Like You Have Unlimited Lives