Dead by Daylight has seen so many collaborations with established IPs that it actually nears the crossover capacity of Fortnite. Leatherface, Michael Meyers, Chucky, Ghostface and Freddy Kreuger are just a handful of horror film legends that have joined the Dead by Daylight universe, not to mention the multiple expansions based on video game and television franchises. In a game with this many cameos, it can start to feel like the game is running out of unused horror icons to introduce.

But, there's also no end in sight for Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical horror hit, with no plans to slow down support for the game and two new spinoff titles in the works. So the question is: what can Dead by Daylight still give to the horror fan that has everything? We have some ideas.

9 Dead Space

Zombies in space. What could go wrong?

With Resident Evil and Silent Hill both receiving the Dead by Daylight treatment already, a new survivor DLC starring Isaac from the Dead Space franchise would be a perfect fit. Being one of the most iconic horror games of all time (not to mention earning a full-blown remake in 2023), Dead Space is probably already on the minds of the developers as we speak.

Additionally, the sci-fi setting would be a great change of scenery for Dead by Daylight. We like to picture the futuristic-yet-terrifying interior of the USG Ishimura as a potential new map and maybe even the inclusion of a Necromorph Killer to round it all out.

8 The Conjuring

Hunting demons, the old-fashioned way

While debates are still being held about the validity of the “real-life hauntings” experienced by the actual Walton family, the extended horror film universe of The Conjuring that they inspired is undoubtedly a legitimate hit. With every installment, new potential Killers are introduced, with new blood to be found in characters like Annabelle, La Llorona, The Nun or even the Crooked Man.

Stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s portrayals of the demon-hunting couple in the film series are an easy pick for two new survivors to join the ranks. Plus, who wouldn’t want a new map set at the iconic Amityville horror house? We have goosebumps just thinking about it.

7 Bioshock

Welcome to Rapture

Say what you will about how the Bioshock franchise has aged (or seemingly disappeared), but the Big Daddy is still scary as hell. With an almost inhuman shape and that eerily silent nautical design, a Big Daddy Killer would be a sweat-inducing new addition to Dead by Daylight.

Maybe a Little Sister companion ability or a devastating drill attack could be implemented into his gameplay. There could even be a new map set in Rapture (but for the sake of our own sanity and clean underwear, please don’t make us go back to the dentist’s office again).

6 Jurassic Park

Hold on to your butts...

Has the Jurassic Park franchise leaned more heavily into action than horror in recent installments? Yes. Is the idea of being trapped on a remote island with carnivorous dinosaurs still scary? Yes again. With the heroes of the film literally sneaking around to turn on generators while avoiding being murdered, Jurassic Park would work beautifully in Dead by Daylight.

We would love to see the iconic imagery of the original Jurassic Park recreated in Dead by Daylight, like Sam Neill and Ian Malcolm survivors on a new map set in the visitor center, with a velociraptor Killer preventing their escape. Heck, we’d take John Hammond and Chris Pratt in a field of dino droppings at this point.

5 IT

The reason we're all afraid of clowns

If Dead by Daylight is trying to lock down every major horror icon under the sun (and it looks like they are), then Pennywise from the IT franchise has to be high on their wishlist at this point. The most memorable character in the "master of horror" Stephen King's bibliography would be downright terrifying as a Killer in Dead by Daylight.

Pennywise's canon powers open the door for many possible abilities in the game, with shape-shifting, telepathy and inducing powerful hallucinations all in his armory. Plus, a spooky run-down carnival or a dark and derelict sewer system could make great potential maps to pair with Pennywise in a Dead By Daylight crossover.

4 Five Nights at Freddy's

Keep an eye on these animatronics...

With the recent addition of the Greenville Square map featuring an eerily empty arcade, the perfect Killer to explore this area would be one of the possessed animatronic performers from the series Five Nights at Freddy's. A hit franchise in both the games and movie industries, a FNAF colab would definitely be a crowd-pleaser (as well as a great expansion).

There's a great roster to choose from (we would love to see a Springtrap Killer, personally) and perhaps a new map set at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza could even be added. Plus, the iconic creepy music from the games will definitely send a shiver down survivors' spines.

3 The Shining

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Dead by Daylight thrives at immersing players in the classic horror trope of the "cat and mouse" chase, the most iconic rendition of which has to be from Stanley Kubrick's film The Shining. The terror of Jack Torrance hobbling around the Overlook Hotel, axe in hand, is the exact atmosphere Dead by Daylight aims to recreate for players, so it only makes sense to bring it into the game.

Wendy Torrance as a possible survivor to compliment a Jack Torrance killer would be a great addition to the expansion. And, of course, an Overlook Hotel map with the iconic carpets, maze and rooms is a must.

2 Friday the 13th

Your favorite hockey-masked murderfest

Jason Voorhees may very well be the only iconic villain of the slasher genre that isn’t already in Dead by Daylight. Yes, the franchise got its own game, but with the servers on their way out, now would be the perfect time for Jason to come to Dead by Daylight, machete-in-hand.

Sneaking around Camp Crystal Lake while trying not to attract the attention of the hockey-masked maniac seems like a situation that should already be in Dead by Daylight at this point. With over a dozen films in the franchise to take inspiration from, and again, Jason being the only iconic Hollywood slasher not in the game, the addition of a Friday the 13th expansion to Dead by Daylight is a no-brainer.

1 Universal Monsters

The original horror show(s)!

It’s impossible to have a discussion about the icons of the horror genre without recognizing the classics. Debuting any combination of members of the Universal Monsters roster in Dead by Daylight would be nothing short of a victory lap for Behaviour Interactive, not to mention the fantastic potential for additional survivors (Victor Frankenstein, Van Helsing, and Rick O’Connell were the first that came to our minds).

It may seem unfair to include so many huge characters like the Bride of Frankenstein or the Mummy under one banner, but if we hadn’t put all of them in the same spot, they would have taken over the entire list. Dracula sucking the blood of survivors, the Invisible Man hiding right in front of his prey; these are the kinds of mechanics we’d love to see if Universal Studios ever allowed their classic movie monsters to join Dead by Daylight.