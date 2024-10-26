Key Takeaways World of Warcraft released a $90 mount with in-game advantage for its 20th Anniversary.

In honor of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary, Blizzard decided to celebrate by releasing a specialty mount for a limited-time ending on January 6, 2025, the Trader's Gilded Brutosaur. That's not too surprising, but what has gained the attention of the gaming industry, is that the Brutosaur is selling for $90. Instead of balking at the price or creating memes about it, World of Warcraft players have been embracing the mount and creating caravans out of the major cities with entire guilds all mounted up on the Brutosaur. It's such a hit, that WoW Tokens, a way to convert in-game gold to real-life money usable at the Blizzard Shop, are drying up as players buy them as fast as they are listed on the auction house.

In order to earn $90 in WoW Tokens to purchase the Bruotsaur, players have to buy 6 Tokens, which hold a value of $15 each when converted into USD. When a different version of the Brutosaur was available during the release of the World of Warcraft expansion, Battle for Azeorth, it cost over 5 million gold. With current prices, the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Brutosaur is available for 3 million gold, but before the run on Tokens, that value was all the way down to 2 million gold. On the North American server, WoW Token prices spiked up to 351,000 gold each, while in Europe, they reached a historic high of 450,000 gold.

An In-Game Advantage

Few companies would be able to get away attaching an in-game advantage to a pricey, time-limited cosmetic, but that's exactly what Blizzard has done. While riding on the Brutosaur, players can access the auction house and check their mailbox, a function unavailable to any other mount in World of Warcraft. If you don't play MMOs, this may not sound like much, but the ease of use to access these features while roaming around the different zones, instead of waiting to travel back to a hub, can save dozens of hours. The color-coded gems on the Brutosaur's harness, which represent all of the expansions released to date, is a fun touch, but it pales in comparison to the quality-of-life improvements that are responsible for the mount's real value.

Given the mount's massive popularity with a $90 price tag, it might be depressing to think that this one cosmetic is making more for the company than Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred , the recent expansion to the flagship action-RPG franchise, that had to have a higher developmental budget than the Brutosaur.

When Bethesda unleashed the Horse Armor DLC for Elder Scolls: Oblivion on an unsuspecting world, no one could have imagined tens of thousands of players spending $90 on a mount. Purchasable cosmetics are more accepted now than ever before and the World of Warcraft economy going out of control in the span of only 24 hours is just the latest piece of evidence that the world has changed.

