Summer 2024 has started and 'tis the season for gaming showcases and events. While this year will look different without E3, it doesn't mean it won't deliver quality events courtesy of gaming's biggest companies.

It's no secret that Summer has been the ideal season for video game studios and publishers to showcase their new and upcoming games for the year and beyond. E3 popularized the mass flock of companies holding conferences to generate hype for titles, and while now gone as of early this year, the tradition holds true, though now not restricted to a single week.

This schedule will be updated as more showcases and events are revealed and/or given dates and times. Not all dates and times are final and subject to change.

All Confirmed Gaming Showcases and Events for Summer 2024

Event/Showcase Date Time PlayStation State of Play May 30 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET/ 12 a.m. CET Guerilla Collective Online Showcase June 6 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CET Access-Ability Summer Showcase June 7 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CET IGN Live June 7-9 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. CET Summer Game Fest June 7 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET/11 p.m. CET Day of the Devs Summer Games Fest Edition June 7 Directly after Summer Game Fest Devolver Direct June 7 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET/ 2 a.m. CET Wholesome Direct June 8 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CET Summer Game Fest: Latin American Games Showcase June 8 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CET Summer Game Fest: Women-Led Games June 8 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. CET Future Games Show: Summer Showcase June 8 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CET Xbox Games Showcase + Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct June 9 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CET PC Gaming Show June 9 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET/ 10 p.m. CET Ubisoft Forward June 10 TBA Nintendo Direct June TBA TBA THQ Nordic Showcase August 2 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CET Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live August 20 TBA

May 30

PlayStation State of Play @ 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET/ 12 a.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from PlayStation Blog

Getting an early and sudden start to the Summer 2024 events is PlayStation with their Direct-style presentation called State of Play. For this one, according to PlayStation Blog, 14 games from PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation 5, including titles from PlayStation Studios, will be highlighted. While no specific mentions were given for certain games, we can expect one or two first-party IP to show up, like Concord or Marathon. The State of Play will run for around 30 minutes and is sure to start things off quite nicely.

June 6 (Guerrila Collective)

Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase @ 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from Guerilla Collective Twitter/X

Starting off in 2020, indie showcase Guerrilla Collective will host both an online presentation, as well as an onsite event in Los Angeles the following day for its fifth show. While details on what games will be in attendance are scarce, past showcases have included titles such as Remnant II and Children of the Sun. It's sure to hit that sweet indie spot for fans of the genre who want to see what's next for some of their favorite (and soon to be favorite) developers.

June 7 (Access-Ability, Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs, Devolver Direct)

Access-Ability Summer Showcase @ 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from Access-Ability

Returning for a second year, Access-Ability Summer Showcase aims to highlight disabled game developers and the games they created or are creating. Hosted by creator Laura Kate Dale, the presentation plans to have reveals, discussions and surprises, as well as studios Playtonic (Yooka-Laylee), Whitethorn Games (Botany Manor) and Fiction Factory Games (Arcade Spirits). At the end of the day, Access-Ability Summer Showcase wants viewers to know that the games shown will be accessible for them to play no matter what.

Summer Game Fest @ 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET/11 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley's answer to the now-gone E3, Summer Game Fest plans to fill that void with a live show full of the industry's best and brightest. The celebration of gaming has grown tremendously since its start in 2020, with previous years featuring big names such as Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and The Last of Us Part 1. As of now, 55 studios are joining Geoff's big bash like 2K, ATLUS, PlayStation and Capcom, just to name a few. Already confirmed games that'll appear include ATLUS' Metaphor: ReFantazio, Warner Bros' Batman: Arkham Shadow and an unknown 2K franchise title (likely either Mafia or BioShock).

Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest Edition @ after Summer Game Fest

YouTube | Twitch

Image from Day of the Devs

Directly after the main presentation at Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs, a celebration of indies, will live stream. Double Fine Games and iam8bit return to showcase the best in indies from new and seasoned veterans in the industry all for the sake of charity. Past games shown at Day of the Devs are games such as Crow Country, Animal Well and Sea of Stars, just to name a few. It has grown in popularity thanks to it being a beacon for the next best indies, so It's sure to have heavy hitters this time around.

Devolver Direct @ 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET/ 2 a.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image via Devolver Digital Twitter (X)

What's Summer gaming season without Devolver Digital and its crazy presentations? This year, it's the company's 15th anniversary, and with that, it's mascot Volvy's 15th birthday (despite only appearing last year)! To celebrate, viewers will be treated to updates on some of Devolver Digital's upcoming titles, as well as new reveals. Past titles announced include Cult of the Lamb and Inscryption. And, of course, prepare yourself for some insane antics, as the company loves to mix it up with its conference parodies.

June 7-9 (IGN Live)

IGN Live @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image via IGN

With many events happening over a few days, many want a concentrated stream to watch all of it. Luckily, IGN Live provides that and more, streaming the big events as well as reveals and segments of their own. For example, the in-person and online festival will have looks at Funko Fusion, Squirrel with a Gun and Yars Rising. Plus, interviews with the cast of the live-action Borderlands, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, Xbox head Phil Spencer and gaming icon Stig Asmusson (Star Wars Jedi series, 2018's God of War).

June 8 (Wholesome, SGF: LAGS, SGF:WLG, Future Games Showcase)

Wholesome Direct @ 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from Wholesome Games

Continuing the indie showcase trend, Wholesome Direct, hosted by Wholesome Games, will highlight indies that are, well, wholesome! Don't expect much violence or action, as they deliver only the freshest and heartwarming titles from new and veteran indie developers. Games that have shown up in the past are Unpacking, Venba and Duck Detective: The Secret Salami just to name a few. If you're looking for a lighter and fun showcase, this is the one for you.

Summer Game Fest: Latin American Games Showcase @ 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest is expanding its offerings of showcases outside of the main show with the Latin American Games Showcase. With this one, it will show off the best Latin American-made games and the creators, based out of LATAM and beyond, who make them. The show will be presented by Devolver Digital and Raw Fury. Over 70 games are slated to show up for the showcase's third-ever presentation, with plenty of world premieres and exclusives to whet your appetite. In the past, titles such as Teleforum, A Tiny Sticker Tale and Tormented Souls II have made appearances, so this showcase is one to keep a close eye on.

Summer Game Fest: Women-Led Games @ 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image via Summer Game Fest Twitter (X)

Much like Latin American Games Showcase, this show, presented by Devolver Digital, will highlight Women-led games. Happening under the Summer Game Fest banner, Women-Led Games: Summer Game Fest Edition will hold its second one of the year and have deep-dive looks with teams, led by women, and launch dates for plenty of titles. Just this March, they showed off, among others, Reigns Beyond, Bubblegum Galaxy and Gourdlets. It's a showcase that will no doubt have incredible titles that many will enjoy, all done by the new generation of female game developers.

Future Games Showcase: Summer Showcase @ 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from GamesRadar/Future

GamesRadar is back again with their Future Games Show, this time with the subtitle Summer Showcase. The show, which came off its record-breaking Spring Showcase back in March, will see a fair share of games, both new and announced, given a chance in the spotlight. The Spring Showcase, hosted by Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI's Clive Rosfield) and Samantha Béart (Baldur's Gate III's Karlach), had appearances from No Rest for the Wicked, Zoochosis and Still Wakes the Deep. While no games have been announced for the Summer Showcase, actors Britt Baron (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Tifa Lockhart) and Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan) will host. It's sure to provide viewers with a fun and interesting experience with variety and surprises abound.

June 9 (Xbox Games Showcase, PC Gaming Show)

Xbox Games Showcase + Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct @ 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

After a stellar presentation last year, Xbox Games Showcase is back, this time with Call of Duty Black Ops 6 in tow via a Direct. The company, which just acquired Activision and released Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, is set to release Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Avowed by year's end, so their appearances are likely to happen. We may also see some of Xbox's future games like Clockwork Revolution, South of Midnight, and Fable, to name those confirmed.

Plus, Starfield is expected to have its big expansion later this year, so we may see a glimpse of what to expect. In the third-party department, last year saw reveals like Persona 3 Reload, Star Wars Outlaws and Jusant among others. And, as mentioned before, the recently-revealed sixth entry of Call of Duty: Black Ops (now going to Game Pass day one) will get its gameplay debut and more in a Direct happening right after the main showcase is over. For fans of Xbox, Bethesda, Activision or gaming in general, this is one event you do not want to miss.

PC Gaming Show @ 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET/ 10 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from PC Gamer

Despite IGN and GamesRadar doing their showcases, PC Gamer has been doing the presentation schtick for a while with PC Gaming Show. In fact, this year marks the show's tenth anniversary, so expect PC gaming to be treated with the upmost respect in retrospect and in future terms. Per PC Gamer, returning hosts Sean 'Day9' Plott, Mica Burton and Frankie Ward will guide us through 70+ new and previously-announced titles. These games include, as of right now, Killing Floor 3, Citizen Sleeper 2, Streets of Rogue 2 and Fallen Aces, among others. If you're a big PC player, this will further your wishlist by a couple dozen.

June 10 (Ubisoft Forward)

Ubisoft Forward @ TBA

YouTube | Twitch

Image from Ubisoft

Ubisoft fans, keep an eye on this one. Much like years past, the company is expected to hold their Ubisoft Forward event on June 10, live no less. The third-party studio promises to deliver exciting news from their teams worldwide. Already, Ubisoft has a big year ahead of them, with Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows leading the way, so we can expect more info on them. Still, we could see updates on the Splinter Cell remake, Assassin's Creed Infinity, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and (hopefully) Beyond Good & Evil 2.

June TBA (Nintendo Direct)

Nintendo Direct @ TBA

YouTube | Twitch

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

While no concrete date was given for the next Nintendo Direct, company president Shuntaro Furukawa announced that one will be held in June. The Direct is set to tackle Q3 and Q4 2024 games launching on the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, no Switch 2 information will be revealed then, though it will at a later date. Regardless, Nintendo fans can expect big titles that'll likely round out the Switch's lifecycle. Perhaps we may finally get Metroid Prime 4? Maybe Wind Waker Remaster? We'll just have to wait and see when more info is available.

August 2 (THQ Nordic Showcase)

THQ Nordic Showcase @ 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CET

YouTube | Twitch

Image from THQ Nordic Twitter (X)

One of the first announced Summer 2024 events came from THQ Nordic, who'll hold their own showcase in early August. To add to that, fans can anticipate news on Titan Quest II and Gothic 1 Remake. Though more information will be revealed at a later date, it's not too hard to guess some already-announced titles that may make an appearance like Epic Mickey Rebrushed and Remnant II. And with THQ Nordic's catalog, we might see some familiar faces with Destroy All Humans! and Darksiders, as well as some other new titles.

August 20 (Gamescom)

Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live @ TBA

YouTube | Twitch

Screenshot via The Game Awards YouTube

To close off the Summer 2024 events is none other than Gamescom with their Opening Night Live. Hosted by Summer Game Fest's Geoff Keighley, the Germany-based show will wrap up the season with a variety of titles, both indie and AAA. While a majority of titles are going to be playable at Gamescom's showfloor in-person, that doesn't mean there won't be some big surprises and updates. Games like Alan Wake II, Little Nightmares 3 and Dead Island 2 have shown up, as well as a handful of other big titles spanning the usual two-hour runtime. Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live is set to end the eventful season, so plan to watch how it all goes down come August 20.