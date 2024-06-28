Key Takeaways Marona sets off on a new adventure with new friends in Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero.

Use Marona's unique "Confine" ability to tactically possess items and objects in battle.

Enploy creative strategies by way of customizable units and free movement.

NIS has announced a new entry in the Phantom Brave series: Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero. Just like its predecessors, this new game follows the adventures of Marona, a young girl with the ability to see phantoms. She uses this power to aid her in her efforts to help others as she roams the great seas of Iviore. Events lead her to befriend a new Phantom, named "Apricot," and assemble a full crew of capable Phantoms able to combat a new force of ghostly pirates that’ve started causing all manner of trouble.

Not only does Marona have the ability to see Phantoms, but she can also “confine” them to different items and objects on the map. Since Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is a tactical RPG, learning to use this ability on the right objects at optimal times is going to be key to overcoming the various challenges and foes Marona will no doubt have to confront over the course of her adventures.

Marona can even confine Phantoms to herself to unleash extra powerful abilities.

Combat in Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero allows for the free movement of Marona and her allies, enabling them to make full use of everything within their range. So, players will likely be able to get creative with their tactics and strategies. Units themselves are also highly customizable, allowing players to adjust their looks and equips to get them just the way they want.

To celebrate this announcement, NIS has put some discounts into effect for the collection of past Phantom Brave games on the Nintendo eShop. Until July 7, fans can get Prinny Presents NIS Classis Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters for $9.99. Also, on PC, fans can get Phantom Brave PC on Steam for eighty percent off on Steam until July 11.