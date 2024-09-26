Dragon Quest III was originally released in Japan in 1988 and didn't see an American release as Dragon Warrior III until 1992. It has had a couple remakes since then, but Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the most ambitious and anticipated remake. The original game is completely redone, maintaining the style of Akira Toriyama's original artwork in a vibrant and detailed 3D world using the HD-2D style popularized by Octopath Traveler. Dragon Quest fans have been following this title since it was announced a few years ago, and with the game going gold, more and more information is becoming readily available. A new game play trailer just launched that showcases some game play elements which we have embedded below.

Go Forth And Defeat Archfiend Baramos

The trailer below showcases some new features of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Some of the different available party members are listed, and unlike previous versions of Dragon Quest III, the player will be able to customize the appearance of their recruited party members. In addition to the familiar character classes, the Dragon Quest Monsters inspired Monster Wrangler class will be available for the first time. What the exact unique abilities the Monster Wrangler will bring to the party has not fully been revealed at this time, but it is likely many players will be including this new class in their first run of the remake.

In addition to the character customization features, the trailer touches on Alltrades Abbey, where the player can switch the class of any character who has reached level 20. They mention the Sage, a powerful class that has access to all Mage and Priest spells, along with a decent selection of weapons and armor. Becoming a Sage requires certain criteria, but it is a very useful class to have. The way stats and abilities worked with classes in other versions of Dragon Quest III, Alltrades Abbey can be useful in making an incredibly powerful party. The Monster Arena Tournaments have also been revamped, making them a much more involved process than they were originally, where the player simply bet on a monster and hoped for the best. The trailer shows some battles in action, along with some general scenes that show how the world of Dragon Quest III springs to life with the new HD-2D makeover.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is scheduled for release on November 14. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are now available for a regular and Collector's Edition. Dragon Quest III is part of the Erdrick Trilogy, and those who are interested in the original Dragon Quest games will be happy to know that a similar remake of Dragon Quest I and II will be available in 2025.