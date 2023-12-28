Key Takeaways PlayStation Plus subscribers get three new games plus a Warframe bonus starting January 2.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a PS5 exclusive sequel with expanded combat and stealth.

Evil West is an indie adventure with fast-paced combat inspired by Devil May Cry and God of War. Nobody Saves the World offers a unique dungeon crawler experience with transformation abilities.

In only a matter of days, 2023 will be only a memory and 2024 will have already begun, and Sony is looking to start the new year for its subscribers with not just three fresh games, but a bonus for Warframe players as well.

Starting on January 2, PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier will be able to add A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World to their library. The first title, a PS5 exclusive that serves as a sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, continues the dark journey of siblings Amicia and Hugo through the rat-infested lands of Southern France. Both the combat and stealth have been expanded upon from the first game, allowing players to light enemies on fire from afar or return to hiding after being discovered. Our review had plenty to praise for the sequel, claiming “It's hard not to understate just how much more refined, fleshed out and expanded in scope A Plague Tale: Requiem both looks and feels.”

Next up is Evil West, the latest indie adventure from the team behind the modern Shadow Warrior games and Trek to Yomi. As Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter, players are equipped with guns, an electric-powered gauntlet and a flamethrower to take on these bloodthirsty creatures and protect the American frontier. Whether you’re looking to go solo or fight alongside a friend with online co-op, Evil West draws plenty of inspiration from Devil May Cry and God of War with its fast-paced combat. In our review, we shared that once you start the campaign, “it immediately becomes a game that's difficult to put down.”

Additionally, Nobody Saves the World will also be available for PS5 and PS4 owners. From DrinkBox Studios, the team behind Guacamelee and its sequel, this action-packed dungeon crawler offers a unique twist with its transformation abilities, allowing players to change into one of eighteen forms, including a slug, robot, dragon and more. These forms each come with their own stats and abilities, and can be combined for surprising and amusing results to help defeat enemies, stop the Calamity and save the world as the titular Nobody. Our review also had fun with the game, calling it “Drinkbox's most curious but mechanically-satisfying title to date.”

Finally, new and returning Warframe players can also snag the Syrinx Collection, an exclusive pack of weapons, armors and items for the free-to-play sci-fi shooter, starting on January 2. Head here to check out the full list of what the pack includes, and be sure to add the above games to your library before the monthly lineup rotates on February 6.