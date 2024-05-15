Key Takeaways Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch has new content like scenarios, characters, Boss Battle mode.

Fans can embark on new quests in the definitive version with the revamped localization.

Aksys Games offers a combo pack of the game and the 4-CD soundtrack exclusively on their official store.

A cult classic PlayStation Vita favorite, Tokyo Xanadu eX+, is making its way to the Nintendo Switch on July 25. It will be getting new content and a "revamped localization of the story," specifically for the Nintendo Switch version.

There's a Lot of New Content For Tokyo Xanadu eX+

This highly-rated JRPG, which has a Very Positive score on Steam, will be getting much more content than the original release. It will come with new scenarios, playable characters, monsters, dungeons and bosses. There's also going to be a Boss Battle mode, which lets you take on a Boss Rush challenge.

Those who love the original release can also enjoy an "all-new quest and carry on the adventure," according to the official press release. The additional content previously available for Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will also be included in the Nintendo Switch edition, making this the definitive version of the game. Hopefully, the "revamped localization" will actually improve the player's experience.

Similar to the Persona series, you're investigating a completely different world called the Eclipse. It's a strange area creeping with monsters, which emerged after a devastating earthquake ten years ago in Tokyo.

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ soundtrack can also be bought with the game

Aksys Games is Selling the Soundtrack With the Game

To coincide with this announcement, the publisher Aksys Games has announced that you can get Tokyo Xanadu ex+ on Switch and the 4-CD soundtrack in a combo pack. It's available exclusively in its official store.

Our sister site TheGamer called Tokyo Xanadu "one of the best PS Vita games ever made," saying "The real-time action combat is some of the slickest Falcom has developed to date, and it is interesting to see this studio try their hand at a game set in the real world."

The Nintendo Switch is truly becoming a JRPG powerhouse. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are all available on the platform, while many classic Final Fantasy games like VIII, X and XII can be played in their HD remastered versions. It's also getting revitalized Nintendo JRPGs as well. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door's seemingly gorgeous remaster heads to the Nintendo Switch on May 23, and the beloved Super Mario RPG got a facelift earlier last year.

It makes complete sense that Aksys Games would release Tokyo Xanadu eX+ on the Nintendo Switch as the audience seems to be loving JRPGs on the platform. It's handy to take these experiences on-the-go or enjoying them at home.