In this world, silence is, in fact, golden for survival. Today, Saber Interactive and Stormind Games officially announced via a trailer, after a tease in 2021, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, which takes place in the horror film franchise of the same name.

In A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, a first-person single-player horror adventure game, players will experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the blind monstrous creatures, but her personal conflicts with family and her inner fears. Using only her environment and her quick thinking, she'll have to overcome many challenging obstacles, all while surviving the threat of an enemy nobody knows how to defeat. And, above all else, she has to be completely quiet. Even the smallest of sounds will spell disaster.

Mum's the Word

For those who haven't seen or heard of the series, A Quiet Place is a critically acclaimed film series created by horror filmmakers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and feature Academy-Award nominated actors, like Emily Blunt (Sicario), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), and Lupita N'yongo (12 Years a Slave). Since the first entry in 2018, the series has gone on to spawn a sequel (2020's A Quiet Place Part II), an upcoming prequel (2024's A Quiet Place Day One), and, in 2025, A Quiet Place Part III. In terms of the narrative, it revolves around a now-desolate world filled with blind yet deadly creatures that are keen to any and all noise. In order to survive, you must not make any sounds, no matter what. Now, it seems we'll be diving into that hellish world via video games.

As mentioned before, Saber Interactive and Stormind Games will be spearheading the project, set to release later this year. Previously, Saber Interactive, responsible for games like World War Z and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, announced a similar game for the world of Jurassic Park, titled Jurassic Park: Survival, though it hasn't been released as of writing. On the other hand, Stormind Games has had its foot steeped in rich storytelling, with Batora: Lost Haven and the Remothered series being positively received.

Bringing acclaimed horror franchises to video games is something that, when done right, can work just as well as they do on the big screen. One of the best examples of this is Alien: Isolation, which brought the world of Alien to gamers in 2014. Developed by Creative Assembly, players had to stealthily navigate an alien-infested space station with only a few tools at their disposal. Many of those ideals, like surviving deadly creatures and making their way through seemingly impossible odds, fit well with interactive gaming and can cause quite the good jumpscare. The Alien: Isolation formula seems to still work to this day, with modern examples being Resident Evil VII, Outlast II, and SOMA, carrying on the legacy. All that said, we may just see A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead be the spiritual successor fans have been wanting.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at an unspecified date later this year. To keep up to date on the game, visit the game's website, and follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. If you want some Quiet Place sooner, the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One goes to theaters on June 28.