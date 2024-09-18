Hide and Seek just got a whole lot more deadly. Today, Saber Interactive and Stormind Games released a new Dev Diary for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead all about the game’s mechanics. This includes how players will survive the quiet apocalypse and use their environment to their advantage come its October release.

For those who don’t know, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a first-person single-player horror adventure game based in the world of the film series A Quiet Place. In the game, players will experience the journey of Alex, played by My Hero Academia's Anairis Quiñones, a pregnant young woman struggling to endure not only the blind monstrous creatures, but also personal conflicts involving family, her boyfriend Martin (played by Persona 3 Reload's Aleks Le) and her inner fears. Using only her environment and quick thinking, she'll have to overcome many challenging obstacles, all while surviving the threat of monsters nobody knows how to defeat. And, above all else, she has to be completely quiet, as even the smallest of sounds will spell disaster for her and others around her.

We get to see that life-or-death scenario of staying quiet in-game within the new Dev Diary. Lead Game Designer Manuel Moavero goes over all the ways Alex will be able to make the most of the environment. For example, you can take advantage of loud noises like running water to cover any sounds on your end like opening doors or turning mechanisms. And, straight out of the films, you can dump sand in front of you as you walk to deafen your footsteps on surfaces. Of course, despite the creatures’ blindness, they are adept at finding you, so it’s crucial to know where to hide if you’re in the red.

Just a Whisper Away

Horror franchises are nothing new when it comes to being adapted. Games like Friday the 13th , Killer Klowns from Outer Space , and most notably, Alien Isolation , come from iconic horror films and IPs. While the world of A Quiet Place is relatively new, with the first film released in 2018, it was quick to become a worldwide sensation. Two films, a 2021 sequel and a 2024 prequel have come out with a new title coming soon. Now, fans of the series can immerse themselves in a whole new way.

Saber Interactive and Stormind Games will be spearheading A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. Saber Interactive is going all-in on adapting popular franchises into games, as they are producing a similar survival-horror game set in the world of Jurassic Park called Jurassic Park: Survival. Meanwhile, Stormind Games, known for deep storytelling with the Remothered games, is adding its signature horror and narrative touch to the realm of A Quiet Place. And, going off of gameplay and how well-translated the world is in-game, it seems like it'll make a name for itself amongst other October releases like Sonic x Shadow Generations and Silent Hill 2 .

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead launches on October 17, 2024 for Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.