Key Takeaways A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a first-person horror game about a pregnant woman struggling to survive in a now-silent wasteland.

The game, based on the movie franchise of the same name, releases on October 17 for $29.99 with pre-orders available now

Saber Interactive and Stormind Games are behind the game, which offers a unique, silent horror experience

In a world of quietness, this is something to talk about. Today, Saber Interactive and Stormind Games announced a mid-October release date for their next big title, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, via a new trailer.

In A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, a first-person single-player horror adventure game, players will experience the journey of Alex, played by My Hero Academia 's Anairis Quiñones, a pregnant young woman struggling to endure not only the blind monstrous creatures, but also personal conflicts involving family, her boyfriend Martin (played by Persona 3 Reload's Aleks Le) and her inner fears. Using only her environment and quick thinking, she'll have to overcome many challenging obstacles, all while surviving the threat of an enemy nobody knows how to defeat. And, above all else, she has to be completely quiet, as even the smallest of sounds will spell disaster for her and others around her.

The newest trailer, which showcases more gameplay and scares, ends with the reveal of the release date: October 17. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will cost $29.99/€29.99/£24.99, with pre-orders for the game going live today. If you decide to pre-order the game, you'll receive a Hospital Care Package (which includes x1 Inhaler and x2 Batteries to use in-game), as well as exclusive Concept Art for the game and a showcase mode of the creatures in the game and their animations.

Quietly We Roll Along

For those who haven't seen or heard of the series, A Quiet Place is a critically-acclaimed film series created by horror filmmakers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and features Academy-Award nominated actors like Emily Blunt (Sicario), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Lupita N'yongo (12 Years a Slave). Since the first entry in 2018, the series has gone on to spawn a sequel (2021's A Quiet Place Part II), a recent prequel (2024's A Quiet Place Day One), and in 2025, A Quiet Place Part III. In terms of the narrative, it revolves around a now-desolate world filled with blind yet deadly creatures that are keen to any and all noise. In order to survive, you must not make any sounds, no matter what.

As mentioned before, Saber Interactive and Stormind Games will be spearheading A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. Saber Interactive is going all-in on adapting popular franchises into games, as they are producing a similar survival-horror game set in the world of Jurassic Park called Jurassic Park: Survival . Meanwhile, Stormind Games, known for deep storytelling with the Remothered games, is adding their signature horror and narrative touch to the realm of A Quiet Place. And, going off of gameplay and how well translated the world is in-game, it seems like it'll make a name for itself amongst other October releases like Metaphor: ReFantazio , Sonic x Shadow Generations and Konami Reveals SILENT HILL 2 Remake, Three Additional Games .

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead launches on October 17, 2024 to Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. To keep up to date on the game, visit the game's website and follow them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.